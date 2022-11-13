ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves

Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
The Independent

Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK

Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
France 24

'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal

The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
AOL Corp

At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
AFP

Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea

Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff

Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
The Associated Press

In asylum dispute, Austrian mayor takes down migrant tents

ST. GEORGEN, Austria (AP) — In a standoff over the rising number of asylum-seekers in Austria, the mayor of a small village has defied the federal government and ordered tents housing the migrants to be dismantled. After a weeks-long conflict, St. Georgen Mayor Ferdinand Aigner had more than a dozen tents removed that were set up in his village last month. Workers started taking down the 17 white tents Monday after the mayor ruled they were unsafe, “inhumane” and wouldn’t survive the next storm. “It’s very clear, this method of just putting up tents — I’m still convinced it’s the most stupid solution — putting up these tents in municipalities which are already doing enough — I won’t allow that,” Aigner told The Associated Press. He claimed some residents were feeling threatened by the presence of asylum-seekers, many of whom are young men. The Austrian government has repeatedly criticized the village’s resistance toward housing asylum-seekers in tents, saying that most Austrian regions, including the state of Upper Austria where St. Georgen is based, did not fulfill their required quotas of taking in asylum-seekers.
France 24

France denies Iran’s claims it has arrested French intelligence agents

France on Wednesday denied statements by Iran's interior ministry that it had arrested French intelligence officers amid protests in the country and demanded the release of all of its citizens held in Iran. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks, to...
BBC

UK withdraws troops from Mali early blaming political instability

The UK is withdrawing troops from Mali earlier than planned due to political instability in the country, Defence Minister James Heappey has said. Since 2020 around 300 British soldiers had been in the country as part of a UN mission to protect the local population from Islamist extremism. Mr Heappey...
US News and World Report

Italy Regrets Migrant Ship Spat With France, Interior Minister Says

ROME (Reuters) -Italy said on Wednesday it regretted tensions with Paris over migrants, which soared last week after a charity ship it turned away docked in southern France to disembark around 230 people rescued at sea. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the Ocean Viking vessel, which has a Norwegian flag...

