Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off in standoff with far-right government
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
‘The party’s over!’: Italy set to ban illegal raves
Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, lead by the country’s new PM Giorgia Meloni, has announced plans to outlaw unlicensed raves just hours after police shut one down.Revellers could face up to six years in jail for attending gatherings of more than 50 people that pose a risk to public health, safety or order, while organisers could be wiretapped under the new law. Cracking down on rave culture was a flagship policy of Ms Meloni’s campaign. In her first speech to parliament as leader last week, she said Italy was “not a country for young people” and described a “growing emergency...
Italy Demands That Countries Whose Flag Is Flown By Rescue Boats Bear The Responsibility Of Migrants Aboard
ROME (Reuters) – A row escalated on Friday over who should take care of migrants rescued by charity groups off the Italian coast, with Italy insisting that countries whose flag was flown by the boats should bear some of the responsibility and Norway disagreeing. Three charity vessels holding almost...
Belize rejects idea of ‘inhumane’ Rwanda-style asylum deal with UK
Belize has rejected the idea of accepting a Rwanda-style deal with the UK to accept unwanted asylum seekers – calling such a policy “inhumane”.No 10 confirmed that the government is trying to reach deals with other countries willing to follow Rwanda and take migrants arriving via the English Channel on one-way flights.Paraguay, Peru and Belize are reportedly among the options – but Rishi Sunak’s official spokesperson said it was “not helpful to comment on speculation around potential discussions”.Belize’s foreign minister Eamon Courtenay said on Twitter on Thursday that the Carribbean country “is not in negotiations with the UK or...
Albania tells Britain: do not blame us for your immigration problems
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Albania's prime minister accused Britain on Wednesday of using his country's citizens as scapegoats for its failed immigration policies after derogatory comments by British ministers about a rise in the number of Albanian asylum-seekers.
'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal
The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea
Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
UK, France seen striking migrant deal, Med states seek new rules
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain and France are set to agree a deal possibly as soon as Monday to ramp up their joint efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous crossings of the English Channel, a British newspaper reported on Saturday.
Why this southern European country is a hot place to move
With "work to live" rather than "live to work" as the unofficial lifestyle mantra, more than 1,100 miles of coastline to explore and delicious pastéis de nata all over the place, putting down roots in Portugal sounds pretty appealing.
EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff
Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
In asylum dispute, Austrian mayor takes down migrant tents
ST. GEORGEN, Austria (AP) — In a standoff over the rising number of asylum-seekers in Austria, the mayor of a small village has defied the federal government and ordered tents housing the migrants to be dismantled. After a weeks-long conflict, St. Georgen Mayor Ferdinand Aigner had more than a dozen tents removed that were set up in his village last month. Workers started taking down the 17 white tents Monday after the mayor ruled they were unsafe, “inhumane” and wouldn’t survive the next storm. “It’s very clear, this method of just putting up tents — I’m still convinced it’s the most stupid solution — putting up these tents in municipalities which are already doing enough — I won’t allow that,” Aigner told The Associated Press. He claimed some residents were feeling threatened by the presence of asylum-seekers, many of whom are young men. The Austrian government has repeatedly criticized the village’s resistance toward housing asylum-seekers in tents, saying that most Austrian regions, including the state of Upper Austria where St. Georgen is based, did not fulfill their required quotas of taking in asylum-seekers.
Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
Albania's prime minister says Britain is carrying out a "calculated attack" on his country by blaming it for the increased number of immigrants crossing the English Channel illegally
Britain, France agree fresh push to tackle illegal migrants
PARIS/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain and France on Monday signed an agreement worth 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) over the coming year to ramp up efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous journeys across the Channel.
France denies Iran’s claims it has arrested French intelligence agents
France on Wednesday denied statements by Iran's interior ministry that it had arrested French intelligence officers amid protests in the country and demanded the release of all of its citizens held in Iran. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks, to...
UK and France sign $74 million agreement to tackle illegal migration
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain and France have signed an agreement worth 72.2 million euros ($74.50 million) in 2022/23 to tackle the problem of illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, the British government said on Monday.
UK withdraws troops from Mali early blaming political instability
The UK is withdrawing troops from Mali earlier than planned due to political instability in the country, Defence Minister James Heappey has said. Since 2020 around 300 British soldiers had been in the country as part of a UN mission to protect the local population from Islamist extremism. Mr Heappey...
Italy Regrets Migrant Ship Spat With France, Interior Minister Says
ROME (Reuters) -Italy said on Wednesday it regretted tensions with Paris over migrants, which soared last week after a charity ship it turned away docked in southern France to disembark around 230 people rescued at sea. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the Ocean Viking vessel, which has a Norwegian flag...
