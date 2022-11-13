Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple provides encouraging update on starting QB Casey Thompson
Mark Whipple is dealing with an injured foot and hopes Nebraska’s quarterback role is the least concern for the team this weekend. During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Whipple added how he is gearing up for Saturday’s showdown against Wisconsin. With more interest around the chances of seeing quarterback Casey Thompson potentially starting on Saturday after dealing with an elbow injury, Whipple provided his thoughts on the situation.
KSNB Local4
Bill Busch speaks on Husker defensive progress
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He started with an opening statement on practice Wednesday and what he’s looking forward to in this week’s game against Wisconsin. “We were able to get some work...
1011now.com
Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton
No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates injury status, Week 12 plans for Nebraska's QB room
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska had a rough performance in Week 11 against Michigan. However, Joseph hinted that the Huskers might get some good news on the QB front for Week 12. During Tuesday’s press conference, Joseph addressed the injury to Casey Thompson. The starter for Nebraska has missed the last two games but Joseph said Thompson has returned to practice.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect visiting Lincoln for final home game
The home stretch for Nebraska football recruiting efforts is here. The light is at the end of the tunnel. The regular season is just a few weeks away and the final home game of the season is just a few days from now. That’s what makes this Senior Day in Lincoln such a weird one. Both for current members of the team, as well as possible future Cornhuskers like quarterback prospect JT Fayard.
Nebraska Football Star Hints At Decision On Next Season
Defensive end Garrett Nelson has been a standout for the Nebraska defense the last two years. Could Nelson be back in red in 2023? It certainly seems like a possibility as of now. Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald reported that Nelson won't be participating in Senior Day festivities on...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses possibility of staying at Nebraska under new head coach
The Nebraska football coaching search has seemed like it’s gone on for an absolute eternity. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph has done a great job navigating the challenging situation in Lincoln. Nebraska seems to be closing in on finding its next head coach. Joseph, on Monday during his weekly...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses idea of west coast recruiting for Nebraska ahead of B1G expansion
Mickey Joseph says that now that the B1G is about to expand and bring in UCLA and USC that Nebraska should focus on recruiting out on the West Coast. However, Joseph did put a key limit on the type of prospects the Huskers should focus for on the west coast.
Former Nebraska Star Shares Major Coaching Search Rumor
It's been a rocky road for the Nebraska Cornhuskers since making the jump to the Big Ten. But after the failure of the Scott Frost era, the Huskers could reportedly be on the verge of landing a massive head coaching candidate. Per former Blackshirt and current podcast host Will Compton,...
Creighton Overpowers Nebraska in Ranked Battle
The margin of victory was the Bluejays’ largest in the rivalry in nearly 30 years
Women’s Basketball: No. 22 Nebraska at No. 20 Creighton Tonight
The first road test for No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball is a big one. The Huskers head to No. 20 Creighton at 6 p.m. tonight. NU is 2-0 after wins over Omaha and Houston Christian. The Huskers are averaging 89.5 points a game, led by the perimeter shooting that is averaging 12 made triples per contest.
Kearney Hub
Creighton vs. Nebraska: The Top-25 clash could come down to the 3-point arc
LINCOLN — Amy Williams has a good recent memory of the Creighton-Nebraska women’s basketball series — the Huskers won 67-62 in a defensive scrum. “All I can recall is Creighton just raining 3s on us,” the NU coach said with a laugh. And how. CU made...
1011now.com
No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Alex Gordon, seven players elected to Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
BEATRICE - The Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in Beatrice has seven new members as of Sunday night. One of those members is a World Series Champion, 8-time Gold Glove award winner, Nebraska native, and a former Husker. That’s none other than former Royals outfielder Alex Gordon. “It means...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
News Channel Nebraska
Three fall sports standouts honored by Beatrice Board of Education
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Board of Education honored three top athletes in fall sports this year. Avery Barnard was recognized as a first-team all-state selection in softball and Riley Schwisow was recognized as a second-team all-state squad member in softball. Barnard was unable to attend Monday night’s board meeting.
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks to restore grass, wetland habitats with $4 million grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission received a $4 million grant to restore grass and wetland habitats for at-risk species. The grant, provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will fund a four-year conservation project in the Sandhills and surrounding areas. Streams in the...
