Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple provides encouraging update on starting QB Casey Thompson

Mark Whipple is dealing with an injured foot and hopes Nebraska’s quarterback role is the least concern for the team this weekend. During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Whipple added how he is gearing up for Saturday’s showdown against Wisconsin. With more interest around the chances of seeing quarterback Casey Thompson potentially starting on Saturday after dealing with an elbow injury, Whipple provided his thoughts on the situation.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Bill Busch speaks on Husker defensive progress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He started with an opening statement on practice Wednesday and what he’s looking forward to in this week’s game against Wisconsin. “We were able to get some work...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton

No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph updates injury status, Week 12 plans for Nebraska's QB room

Mickey Joseph and Nebraska had a rough performance in Week 11 against Michigan. However, Joseph hinted that the Huskers might get some good news on the QB front for Week 12. During Tuesday’s press conference, Joseph addressed the injury to Casey Thompson. The starter for Nebraska has missed the last two games but Joseph said Thompson has returned to practice.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect visiting Lincoln for final home game

The home stretch for Nebraska football recruiting efforts is here. The light is at the end of the tunnel. The regular season is just a few weeks away and the final home game of the season is just a few days from now. That’s what makes this Senior Day in Lincoln such a weird one. Both for current members of the team, as well as possible future Cornhuskers like quarterback prospect JT Fayard.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Star Hints At Decision On Next Season

Defensive end Garrett Nelson has been a standout for the Nebraska defense the last two years. Could Nelson be back in red in 2023? It certainly seems like a possibility as of now. Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald reported that Nelson won't be participating in Senior Day festivities on...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former Nebraska Star Shares Major Coaching Search Rumor

It's been a rocky road for the Nebraska Cornhuskers since making the jump to the Big Ten. But after the failure of the Scott Frost era, the Huskers could reportedly be on the verge of landing a massive head coaching candidate. Per former Blackshirt and current podcast host Will Compton,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Alex Gordon, seven players elected to Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame

BEATRICE - The Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame in Beatrice has seven new members as of Sunday night. One of those members is a World Series Champion, 8-time Gold Glove award winner, Nebraska native, and a former Husker. That’s none other than former Royals outfielder Alex Gordon. “It means...
BEATRICE, NE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three fall sports standouts honored by Beatrice Board of Education

BEATRICE - The Beatrice Board of Education honored three top athletes in fall sports this year. Avery Barnard was recognized as a first-team all-state selection in softball and Riley Schwisow was recognized as a second-team all-state squad member in softball. Barnard was unable to attend Monday night’s board meeting.
BEATRICE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
SYRACUSE, NE
1011now.com

Living the life of a monk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
SCHUYLER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE

