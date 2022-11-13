Fire causes major damage to Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Saturday night.
When crews arrived at 2500 Farm Bureau Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, they searched the home and determined everyone was out. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Two people and a dog escaped before crews arrived.Click here for more top stories | KSNT.com
A total of 15 firefighters responded to the single-wide Atlantic mobile home. The loss is estimated at $35,000 to contents and $15,000 to the structure.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0