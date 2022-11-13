Fire causes major damage to Manhattan mobile home

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Saturday night.

When crews arrived at 2500 Farm Bureau Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, they searched the home and determined everyone was out. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Two people and a dog escaped before crews arrived.

(Photo Courtesy/Manhattan Fire Department)

A total of 15 firefighters responded to the single-wide Atlantic mobile home. The loss is estimated at $35,000 to contents and $15,000 to the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

