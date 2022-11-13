Read full article on original website
Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
WIS-TV
Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m. Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident. Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two...
Several Drivers Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured several drivers. The crash happened on Mike Padgett Highway on Friday night. The officials were called to the crash scene at about 5 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
counton2.com
SCHP: Two killed, one injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were killed Friday following a head-on collision in Berkeley County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A near Gumville Road. SCHP said that the driver of a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling...
abccolumbia.com
Passenger dies after vehicle hits telephone pole & overturns in Lexington
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a vehicle hit a telephone pole in Lexington Thursday night. Highway Patrol says it happened at approximately 9:42 p.m. at Old Cherokee Road near Wise Ferry Road. According to investigators, the driver of a 1998 GMC Pickup truck went...
counton2.com
Incident blocks all lanes of I-26 near Jedburg Road
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is responding to a Friday evening collision on I-26 eastbound near exit 194. C&B Fire Department, Pine Ridge Fire Department, and Summerville Fire Department responded to an overturned tractor-trailer near Jedburg Road. According to the SC Department of...
counton2.com
SCHP: Driver dead after striking tree in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Thursday afternoon collision in Colleton County. According to SCHP, the incident happened on Bells Highway near Tabor Road around 12:49 p.m. The driver of a 2011 Hyundai SUV was traveling westbound on Bells Highway, veered...
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
live5news.com
1 killed in Colleton Co. crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said an Allendale woman was killed after her vehicle swerved off the highway and struck several trees. The crash happened around 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Bells Highway. Officials were informed by witnesses that the woman was...
wach.com
Trooper: driver dead after early morning Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after an early morning crash in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. on SC 389 near 96 Road. There were two cars involved. The driver of a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling...
Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
WRDW-TV
1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on S.C. 389 near Ninety 6 Road just north of Neeses, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man hit while working on stalled car in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit while working on a stalled vehicle in Union County Wednesday night. According to troopers, the pedestrian was working on their car in the middle of SC 215 at 11 p.m. when a Honda sedan hit the person while trying to pass.
wach.com
Escaped Clarendon County inmate caught, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 1:15 p.m.: An escaped Clarendon County inmate has been caught after more than a week on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shaun Wiles has been arrested without incident on Sharon Acres Lane in Lexington County. After an extensive search of...
Child hit by vehicle near elementary school in Laurens Co.
A child was hit by a vehicle Friday morning near an elementary school in Laurens County.
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
WJCL
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in South Carolina. It happened on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School in Laurens County. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child was alert and conscious and was taken to the hospital.
1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek motorcycle crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 30-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 who died on Monday. Horace John Miller, 30, of Moncks Corner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. On Monday, Nov. 14, shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
