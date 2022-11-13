ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bamberg County, SC

WBTW News13

Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Single-vehicle collision leaves one injured, one deceased

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One individual is dead after a collision near Circle Drive and Charleston Highway on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 12 a.m. Cayce police officers were on patrol when they saw what appeared to be a single-vehicle incident. Officers say the vehicle was turned upside down and two...
CAYCE, SC
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Incident blocks all lanes of I-26 near Jedburg Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is responding to a Friday evening collision on I-26 eastbound near exit 194. C&B Fire Department, Pine Ridge Fire Department, and Summerville Fire Department responded to an overturned tractor-trailer near Jedburg Road. According to the SC Department of...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

SCHP: Driver dead after striking tree in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Thursday afternoon collision in Colleton County. According to SCHP, the incident happened on Bells Highway near Tabor Road around 12:49 p.m. The driver of a 2011 Hyundai SUV was traveling westbound on Bells Highway, veered...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Death investigation underway in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in Colleton Co. crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Colleton County Fire-Rescue said an Allendale woman was killed after her vehicle swerved off the highway and struck several trees. The crash happened around 12:49 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Bells Highway. Officials were informed by witnesses that the woman was...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

1 killed, 3 injured in Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning on S.C. 389 near Ninety 6 Road just north of Neeses, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man hit while working on stalled car in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit while working on a stalled vehicle in Union County Wednesday night. According to troopers, the pedestrian was working on their car in the middle of SC 215 at 11 p.m. when a Honda sedan hit the person while trying to pass.
UNION COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

1 dead after early morning shooting at Broad River nightclub

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead at a nightclub on Broad River Road. Deputies were called to the scene at Club Rose Gold, 2219 Broad River Rd., around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arriving at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The man appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responding to the call determined the man was deceased.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies victim of Goose Creek motorcycle crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 30-year-old victim of a motorcycle crash on Highway 52 who died on Monday. Horace John Miller, 30, of Moncks Corner succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. On Monday, Nov. 14, shortly after 7:30 p.m.,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC

