Sioux City, IA

ROCK 4 VETS gets Sioux City rocking for veterans

By Jason Takhtadjian, Ariel Pokett
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rock n’ roll fans jammed out to their favorite music on Saturday, and it was all for a greater cause.

The Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association presented a “ROCK 4 VETS” event at the marquee in downtown Sioux City where local veterans were honored with some sweet rock music from the Vietnam era and with a special appearance from Sioux City’s own Johnnie Bolin.

Siouxland students learn about flags from service members

Saturday’s event was the 5th of five concerts held across Iowa over the past two weeks, dedicated as a thank you to those who served.

“It’s that recognition, that respect, and that remembrance of all the things they’ve done historically, all the things they’re doing presently and just saying thank you,” said Janice Hill with the Iowa Rock N’ Roll Music Association.

Over the five shows across the state, ROCK 4 VETS has raised roughly 30,000 dollars for veteran’s groups.

