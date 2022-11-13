2 in custody following attempted carjacking, police chase and gunshots

Salem Police investigating an attempted carjacking Saturday night chased after three people and an officer exchanged gunshots before two men were taken into custody, the department said in a press release.

A woman reported at about 6:26 p.m. Saturday that two men had attempted to take her vehicle in the area of 17th St SE and Hines St SE and that she believed one of the men was armed, the release said.

While investigating, officers saw a vehicle in the area of 18th St NE and Center St NE that had been reported taken in a previous carjacking, police said. The driver fled when officers attempted to stop the vehicle. When the vehicle did stop, police said three people fled on foot.

An officer chased after the trio and exchanged gunfire at about 6:52 p.m. at 14th St NE and B St NE, the release said.

Police said two men were taken into custody, and a handgun was located. A search, including use of police dogs, failed to locate the third person reported fleeing the vehicle.

The officer involved in the gunfire has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, and the Oregon State Police will be conducting a use-of-force investigation.

The Salem Police release said there were no injuries.

Cherrill Crosby is the editor of the Statesman Journal. You may reach her atcrosbyc@statesmanjournal.com

