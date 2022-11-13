ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

2 in custody following attempted carjacking, police chase and gunshots

By Cherrill Crosby, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
Salem Police investigating an attempted carjacking Saturday night chased after three people and an officer exchanged gunshots before two men were taken into custody, the department said in a press release.

A woman reported at about 6:26 p.m. Saturday that two men had attempted to take her vehicle in the area of 17th St SE and Hines St SE and that she believed one of the men was armed, the release said.

While investigating, officers saw a vehicle in the area of 18th St NE and Center St NE that had been reported taken in a previous carjacking, police said. The driver fled when officers attempted to stop the vehicle. When the vehicle did stop, police said three people fled on foot.

Water scarcityRace to secure water as Oregonians face a drier future amid drought, climate change

An officer chased after the trio and exchanged gunfire at about 6:52 p.m. at 14th St NE and B St NE, the release said.

Police said two men were taken into custody, and a handgun was located. A search, including use of police dogs, failed to locate the third person reported fleeing the vehicle.

The officer involved in the gunfire has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, and the Oregon State Police will be conducting a use-of-force investigation.

The Salem Police release said there were no injuries.

Cherrill Crosby is the editor of the Statesman Journal. You may reach her atcrosbyc@statesmanjournal.com

Mr Always Right
3d ago

I hope you like this kind of thing, now that Tina kotek is the governor she will probably release every criminal... Democrats don't feel criminal should be held responsible for their actions so we need to be prepared to have a large increase in crime.

Jamie Pearman
3d ago

how does people have the right to keep names disclosed?? they lost they're right when those chose to act as fools??

Eye Demand!
3d ago

SPD must spend more time on the range and fully expend every clip on their person. Stop the chaos now!

