Tacoma, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Suburban Times

N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. work continues through mid-November

Sound Transit announcement. Construction is happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. These construction activities and schedules are dependent on weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control changes, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site

TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Puyallup wraps third signal cabinet

City of Puyallup social media post. The third new signal cabinet artwork is by Roman Rae Howry, a Puyallup High School student with a talent for bright color palettes. This artwork was installed at the southeast corner of Meridian and 2nd St NE along River Road. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle

SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Cascade, Tacoma Narrows credit unions merge

Submitted by Cascade Federal Credit Union. On October 31, the members of the Tacoma Narrows Federal Credit Union voted to merge with Cascade Federal Credit Union. The merger went into effect on November 1. Accounts and systems will convert on December 1, giving the 800 former Tacoma Narrows FCU members access to all of Cascade FCU‘s products, services and branches.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Protect your catalytic converter

Tacoma Police Department social media post. Friday, Nov. 18, in an effort to combat high numbers of catalytic converter thefts, TPD is partnering with Titus-Will Toyota & Simmons Automotive in Project CATCON ID. Each car’s catalytic converter will be etched w/ an ID # for free. To learn more visit bit.ly/TPDcatconupdate.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business

An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
SEATTLE, WA
Ask Tacoma

Where can I get help in Tacoma for emergency rental assistance?

I fell behind on rent due to measly unemployment benefits and rising healthcare costs from a chronic disease and being uninsured. I received a five-day notice from my property management company... I don't have the full amount and probably can't this week, but I can at the end of the month. I don't want to be a homeless here. What are my options or legal avenues here?
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Annual Snow and Ice Training Scheduled November 16-17

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division is holding its annual snow and ice training on Wednesday, November 16, and Thursday, November 17, between 7:30 AM to 4 PM each day. During this time frame, emergency snow vehicles will be dispatched for crews to experience operating these vehicles along snow routes and around traffic.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 hurt, 1 critically, in Woodinville crash

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a crash in Woodinville early Tuesday. King County deputies and firefighters from Eastside Fire & Rescue were called to the 14200 block of Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road after an SUV crashed into a tree across from the Woodinville Café, near downtown, at around 3 a.m.
WOODINVILLE, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is Relocating Its Silverdale and Tacoma Shops

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is relocating its Silverdale and Tacoma locations, starting with the Silverdale move next week. In Silverdale, Gene Juarez is moving from its Kitsap Mall location to The Trails at Silverdale, a 30-acre shopping and dining destination, effective Nov. 22. The Kitsap Mall location will close just before that to allow a smooth transition for clients to the new location about a mile away.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Tacoma's ban on camping near homeless shelters goes into effect

TACOMA, Wash. — Starting Monday, it’s against the law to camp near a homeless shelter in Tacoma. The controversial ban was signed into law last month by the Tacoma City Council. The ordinance prohibits camping or leaving personal property anywhere within ten blocks of Tacoma’s ten sanctioned homeless...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on Pacific Highway South in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A 59-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Friday night on Pacific Highway South in Kent. According to Kent Police, someone called 911 around 8:15 p.m. to report a man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and was not breathing. Police and...
KENT, WA

