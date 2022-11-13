Sound Transit announcement. Construction is happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. These construction activities and schedules are dependent on weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control changes, please scroll down to the “Where” section.

