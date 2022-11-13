ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

EXPLAINER: Why California has so many votes left to count

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California delivered Republicans the seat they needed Wednesday to take control of the U.S. House, but just how much of an edge the GOP will have in the chamber remains uncertain as the state’s seemingly drawn-out vote count continues. After the balance of power...
King won't seek 4th term on Mississippi transport commission

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The southern district transportation commissioner in Mississippi says he will not seek reelection in 2023. Republican Tom King of Hattiesburg made the announcement Wednesday on “The Extra Mile,” a podcast produced by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. King said he intends to serve...
Nevada counties approving voting results; no snags reported

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in several Nevada counties have reviewed and signed off on results of the Nov. 8 vote, in preparation for sending final tallies to the state’s top election official for certification. Storey County commissioners on Tuesday became the first to canvass, or review,...
Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect...
Body in underwater cave may be diver who vanished in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains...
