SFGate
EXPLAINER: Why California has so many votes left to count
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California delivered Republicans the seat they needed Wednesday to take control of the U.S. House, but just how much of an edge the GOP will have in the chamber remains uncertain as the state’s seemingly drawn-out vote count continues. After the balance of power...
SFGate
King won't seek 4th term on Mississippi transport commission
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The southern district transportation commissioner in Mississippi says he will not seek reelection in 2023. Republican Tom King of Hattiesburg made the announcement Wednesday on “The Extra Mile,” a podcast produced by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. King said he intends to serve...
SFGate
Nevada counties approving voting results; no snags reported
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elected officials in several Nevada counties have reviewed and signed off on results of the Nov. 8 vote, in preparation for sending final tallies to the state’s top election official for certification. Storey County commissioners on Tuesday became the first to canvass, or review,...
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
SFGate
Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect...
SFGate
Body in underwater cave may be diver who vanished in 2020
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains...
Missing California diver's body may have been found in underwater cave
Officials have yet to confirm the diver's identity.
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
