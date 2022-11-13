Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara carry some big questions
The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially looming as significant absences. However, you'll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White -- and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams' top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young QB1 in an uneven class, Steelers land Will Anderson Jr.
In our mock draft 2.0 from early October, we wrote this: "This quarterbacks class looks considerably deeper than last year's version." Here's what we do know: Bryce Young is special, and if he was 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he'd be the unanimous No. 1 pick. Instead, he's listed at 6-foot, 190 pounds, and there is no precedent for quarterbacks that size having success in the NFL. Basically, Young is the precedent, and based on what we've seen this season, we're quite comfortable having him as not only QB1, but the No. 1 overall pick in mock draft 3.0.
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with extra points (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Loses work in Week 10
Rodgers played six snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys but was not targeted. He also returned two punts for 13 yards and lost a fumble. Rodgers averaged 20.3 snaps over Weeks 6-9, but he was fazed out Week 10 with four of his fellow receivers soaking up nearly all the snaps played by Packers wideouts. Rodgers also lost snaps on special teams, as he was pulled in favor of Keisean Nixon after losing a fumble for the second time this season. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft, and the Packers have given him chances to contribute. However, he hasn't capitalized and could be running out of opportunities to do so.
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Getting season-ending surgery
Leonard (neck) underwent back surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The standout linebacker previously had surgery in June to repair two discs in his back, but the procedure didn't yield the results that Leonard and the Colts had counted on. He missed the Colts' first three games while recovering from his initial surgery, then suffered a concussion and fractured nose in his return to the field in Week 4. Leonard missed three more games before returning to action, only to succumb to further neck and back problems a week later, sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Colts had already placed Leonard on injured reserve last weekend, and the 27-year-old's decision to get another back surgery officially closes the door on him staging a late-season return. Leonard is hoping his latest procedure will resolve his back problems once and for all and have him back to full health well in advance of the 2023 season.
Fantasy Football Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Week 11 Quarterbacks: Justin Herbert ready to leave struggles behind
We have Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Tom Brady and Geno Smith on byes for Week 11 and Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz dealing with injuries. That figures to make lineup decisions more narrow but not much easier for Fantasy managers. Jamey Eisenberg has his...
Behind dominant running game, Steelers make NFL history during Sunday's win over the Saints
Over the past several offseasons, Steelers president Art Rooney II has publicly expressed his desire to see his team improve in the running game. While it was just one game, the Steelers satisfied Rooney's wishes during Sunday's 20-10 win over the Saints, a much-needed victory for a team that was off to a 2-6 start.
Fantasy Football Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings: Fallout from losing Cooper Kupp
With Cooper Kupp dealing with a high-ankle sprain, the wide receiver position takes a big hit for Fantasy Football in Week 11. And, while there are certainly some intriguing options available on the waiver-wire you can potentially slide into your lineup to replace him, it's a net loss for the position as a whole, because I don't expect anyone on the Rams to step up and become a difference maker for Fantasy. There's no replacing a player like Kupp, and the Rams are about to find that out in the toughest way possible.
Fantasy Football Early Week 11 Waiver Wire: Christian Watson leads the way, but don't sleep on these RBs
Fantasy Football players have been waiting for a running back to emerge as a must-start option for the Chiefs since they released Kareem Hunt back in 2018. Clyde Edwards-Helaire never lived up to the hype of being a first-round pick, and it looks like the Chiefs may have given up on him in Week 10, which could clear the way for not one but two viable starting options to emerge from the Chiefs backfield on waivers.
Vikings' Patrick Peterson called his game-winning OT interception of Josh Allen: 'I am going to go pick this'
Every Tuesday, eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro and current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson and two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden discuss what's happening in the NFL world on and off the field. This week, Peterson broke down some of the biggest moments from the Vikings' 33-30 overtime victory at the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, a game he sealed with his second interception of quarterback Josh Allen. Watch the Nov. 15 edition of "All Things Covered" here to hear Peterson analyze the "Game of the Year".
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Converts big play in win
McCloud caught his lone target for 33 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers. Jimmy Garoppolo caught the Chargers in cover zero and dialed up McCloud on a streak for a big gain. It was the return specialist's only target on seven offensive snaps (10 percent). The 26-year-old has big-play ability, but he is too low on the depth chart to rely upon in fantasy. McCloud will continue serving as the team's No. 4 wideout and return man against the Cardinals next Monday.
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing
Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Jackson is apparently still bothered by his hamstring after a Week 10 bye, having suffered the injury Week 9 in his Ravens debut. He caught one of two targets for 16 yards in the contest, playing 11 snaps on offense in a 27-13 win over the Saints.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Returns to practice
Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. A Week 10 bye seems to have done Edwards some good after he missed the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints. He had 16 carries in back-to-back games before that -- his only two appearances of the season -- and it's possible he reclaims the lead role from Kenyan Drake if he's available Sunday against Carolina.
Broncos' Aaron Patrick sues NFL, Rams, Chargers and ESPN after suffering knee injury on sideline, per report
The Denver Broncos have dealt with a shocking amount of injuries this season, and one player is taking legal action against the league for his situation. According to The Athletic, linebacker Aaron Patrick has filed a lawsuit again the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, ESPN and other entities after he tore his ACL during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Lands back on practice squad
Cager reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. The fourth-year tight end was elevated for the second straight week during Sunday's win over Houston, playing 45 of the Giants' 69 offensive snaps ahead of Chris Myarick (16) and Tanner Hudson (11). With Daniel Bellinger still out due to an eye injury, Cager has quickly risen up the Giants' tight-end depth chart since joining the team's practice squad Oct. 18, as he caught both targets for nine yards and a touchdown against the Texans. Cager figures to continue suiting up so long as Bellinger remains sidelined, though he'll only be eligible for one more practice-squad elevation before requiring a full roster spot moving forward.
Saints' Taysom Hill: Disappears in loss
Hill compiled three rushes for one yard and zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt. Hill was a nonfactor for the second week in a row as New Orleans' offense continued to sputter against the Steelers. After logging a season-high 10 rushes and two targets in Week 9, the 32-year-old has accumulated seven yards on four touches over the past two games. The Saints also totaled just 29 team rushing yards with three of five starting offensive lineman injured either before or during Sunday's game. While it's hard to separate Hill's lack of production from these broader offensive struggles, this stretch of sparse usage is a discouraging sign for his value heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.
Fantasy Football Week 11 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, DFS plays, and more
With Cooper Kupp placed on Injured Reserve, we have no choice but to discuss which Rams wide receiver will be the best option moving forward. And with four teams on a bye in Week 11, you may not have much choice but to start one of those guys. While that's completely understandable, I wouldn't want anyone to get the idea that I'm excited about the Rams wide receivers. That couldn't be further from the truth.
Bengals' Joe Burrow offers a possible solution to the NFL's playing surface controversy
You might be surprised to know that Joe Burrow prefers turf football fields over grass ones. While most players appear to prefer grass surfaces, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback says that he feels faster when playing on turf. Burrow would know, as he led LSU to national title inside a turf-clad Superdome before leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season while playing his home games on turf.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11, 2022: Model says start Darius Slayton, sit Dak Prescott
If your Fantasy football picks usually feature Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle or Mike Evans, you'll need a reliable streaming option for your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups with the Dolphins and Buccaneers on bye. Among the most notable streaming options in Week 11 is Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. The rookie wideout recorded four receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay's 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Colts' Matt Ryan reveals what led to Jeff Saturday's decision to bring him back to the starting lineup
The Indianapolis Colts got back into the win column on Sunday, as interim head coach Jeff Saturday debuted and scored his first career victory with a 25-20 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. One of the key decisions the new coach made leading up to this game was to make a quarterback switch, as Saturday inserted the veteran Matt Ryan back into the starting lineup, sending Sam Ehlinger to the bench.
