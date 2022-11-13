Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Chick-fil-A launches 3-day work week; job applications soarAmy ChristieMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney diseaseMindbodylifestyle.orgMiami, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
WSVN-TV
Woman hurt by Brightline train while walking bike near railroad in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian walking with her bike near the railroad tracks in Fort Lauderdale was hurt when a Brightline train hit her bicycle. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and Flagler Drive, Tuesday night. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with a...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
WSVN-TV
Miami Commissioner Reyes delivers 500 food bags to senior residents ahead of Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Thanksgiving came early for a senior resident community in Miami, thanks to a dedicated city official. Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes on Tuesday delivered 500 food bags to the Smathers Plaza housing complex so those in need can have a good holiday dinner. “It’s a date of family...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into building in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and North Federal Highway, Wednesday. The driver crashed into a motel room, damaging the room’s window and door. No one was injured. Police are investigating the cause of...
WSVN-TV
Electric fire sparks trouble on Coral Gables Metrorail
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Sparks and flames ignited underneath a portion of the Metrorail track in Coral Gables. The flare happened at the intersection of LeJeune Road and Ponce De Leon, Monday night. A video provided by Only In Dade showed the fluttering embers. Officials said it was caused...
WSVN-TV
Tractor-trailer catches fire on Turnpike in West Miami-Dade
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze on the southbound lanes of the expressway just before the Northwest 41st Street exit, Wednesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where black smoke...
WSVN-TV
Urbanspace holiday market brings unique shopping experience from NYC to Lincoln Road
A taste of the holiday season is coming to South Beach. Urbanspace holiday market started in New York, and now the shopping experience is coming to SoFlo. Our very own elf on the shelf, Alex Miranda, is down there now — picking up our gifts. ‘Tis the season for...
bocaratontribune.com
The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience
Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
WSVN-TV
Miami International Airport offers affordable parking option in anticipation of Thanksgiving travel
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is doing something to easy travel trouble. There is a new place to park just in time for the Thanksgiving rush. You can leave your car the Economy Park and Ride and you can take a free shuttle to the terminals.
Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies
Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
WSVN-TV
Metrorail may soon extend north to Hard Rock Stadium
(WSVN) - Metrorail riders may soon be able to avoid traffic and catch a train straight to Hard Rock Stadium. In a press release Tuesday, Miami-Dade County announced the approval to accelerate the development of the North Corridor, one of six highlighted in the county’s SMART plan. The route...
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into insurance building in Fort Lauderdale after losing control of van
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver crashed into a building after losing control of his vehicle. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene along State Road 84 and South Andrews Avenue just before 9 a.m. after the driver of a van crashed into the wall of an insurance building, Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Warm Tuesday Across South Florida Ahead of Arrival From Next Front in Area
The calendar may say the middle of November, but it will feel like the summer with temperatures reaching near record numbers in the coming days before the arrival of our next front. The weak front Tuesday has already lost its bite. We are looking at winds shifting to the southeast...
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
WSVN-TV
Single car crash causing traffic delays in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash is causing heavy traffic delays at one intersection in North Miami Beach. The incident occurred early Tuesday evening in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard. It is unclear what caused the crash, but 7Skyforce hovered over the scene,...
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
Comments / 0