ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and North Federal Highway, Wednesday. The driver crashed into a motel room, damaging the room’s window and door. No one was injured. Police are investigating the cause of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Electric fire sparks trouble on Coral Gables Metrorail

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Sparks and flames ignited underneath a portion of the Metrorail track in Coral Gables. The flare happened at the intersection of LeJeune Road and Ponce De Leon, Monday night. A video provided by Only In Dade showed the fluttering embers. Officials said it was caused...
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Tractor-trailer catches fire on Turnpike in West Miami-Dade

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on the Florida Turnpike in West Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze on the southbound lanes of the expressway just before the Northwest 41st Street exit, Wednesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where black smoke...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience

Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies

Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Metrorail may soon extend north to Hard Rock Stadium

(WSVN) - Metrorail riders may soon be able to avoid traffic and catch a train straight to Hard Rock Stadium. In a press release Tuesday, Miami-Dade County announced the approval to accelerate the development of the North Corridor, one of six highlighted in the county’s SMART plan. The route...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver OK after car ignites on I-95 in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver is safe after their car went up in flames along Interstate 95 in Delray Beach. The blaze sparked Sunday along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Avenue. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames and keep them from spreading. The driver...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Single car crash causing traffic delays in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash is causing heavy traffic delays at one intersection in North Miami Beach. The incident occurred early Tuesday evening in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard. It is unclear what caused the crash, but 7Skyforce hovered over the scene,...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy