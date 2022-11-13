Minnesota Vikings 33, Buffalo Bills 30 in OT: Final score, recap, highlights

The last time the Buffalo Bills suffered a loss they ripped off four straight wins.

Buffalo (6-2) found out it will not lose its starting quarterback as it tries to bounce back against the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

This page will be updated throughout the game.

Josh Allen started the drive by putting Buffalo on his back with his legs. Buffalo started at its 28-yard line after Duke Johnson's kickoff return. Allen scrambled for 18 yards on the first play of the drive and took off again on the next play for 20 yards before he was wrestled down by Eric Kendricks. Allen completed two straight passes to Stefon Diggs for 7-yards apiece for a first down at the Vikings' 20. Allen threw incomplete for Dawson Knox on first down. Allen was picked off to end the game on second down. Allen was picked off in the end zone by Patrick Peterson for the second time. It's Allen's fourth red zone interception in the last two weeks. He has thrown two interceptions in three straight games.

Allen finished 29 of 43 for 330 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and led the Bills with 84 yards rushing on six carries. Stefon Diggs made 12 catches for 128 yards and Devin Singletary rushed for two touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins completed 30 of 50 passes for 357 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Dalvin Cook ran for 119 yards and a TD on 14 carries and Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 193 yard and a touchdown.

Minnesota won the coin toss to start overtime. Dalvin Cook started with runs for 10 yards and 9 yards and Kirk Cousins hung in the pocket to complete a 13-yard pass to Justin Jefferson. The Vikings faced second-and-22 after a false start and backward pass by Cousins went out of bounds. Cornerback Christian Benford was called for pass interference on third down that covered 19 yards to the Bills' 36. Cook ran off left tackle for 10 yards for another first down. Cousins threw incomplete on first down and Cook was stopped for no gain on second down. Cousins hit Jefferson deep down the right sideline on third down for 24 yards to the Bills' 2. Things fell apart again for Minnesota near the goal-line. Cook was tackled for a 3-yard loss by Matt Milano on first down and Cousins was sacked by Ed Oliver for a 10-yard loss on third down. Cousins pass was incomplete intended for Adam Thielen on third down. Greg Joseph kicked a 33-yard field goal.

Buffalo's drive started from its 20-yard line with 35 seconds left. Josh Allen completed to straight passes to Dawson Knox for 12 yards and 8 yards before Minnesota was forced to take an injury timeout with 24 seconds remaining. Gabe Davis made a diving catch on the left sideline for 2- yards and Isaiah McKenzie took a short pass 15 yards before getting out of bounds with 11 seconds to go. Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was called for pass interference at the Vikings' 11 with 2 seconds left and Tyler Bass kicked a 29-yard field goal.

Disaster struck for Buffalo. Starting at their own 1-yard line and unable to take a knee, the Bills tried to quarterback sneak for breathing room but Josh Allen fumbled the snap. It was recovered in the end zone by linebacker Eric Kendricks for a touchdown.

Buffalo's defense held at the 1-yard line. Minnesota followed Justin Jefferson's incredible catch with a 9-yard reception by Adam Thielen and Christian Benford was called for unnecessary roughness. Jefferson made a catch over the middle for 14 yards to the Bills' 3. Kirk Cousins tripped over one of his linemen on first down and lost 3 yards. It appeared Jefferson caught a touchdown on third down but the play was reversed and he was ruled down at the 1. On fourth down, Dalvin Cook couldn't hang onto a pass from Cousins but Jordan Phillips was called offsides. Minnesota got another chance at fourth-and-goal from the 1 but Cousins was stuffed for no gain. The call was upheld after review.

Justin Jefferson made one of the best catches you'll ever see. On fourth-and-18, Kirk Cousins went deep for Jefferson, who skied and took the ball away from cornerback Cam Lewis with one hand and somehow brought the ball down as he landed on his back.

The Bills' defense had a huge series. Minnesota picked up one first down before Buffalo recorded two sacks over three plays. Boogie Basham took down Kirk Cousins for a 3-yard loss on first down. After an incompletion, Von Miller sacked Cousins for a 5-yard loss before the two-minute warning.

Buffalo went three-and-out. Josh Allen completed to Devin Singletary on first down and the Bills were pushed back after a false start penalty on Stefon Diggs. Allen threw incomplete for Diggs on second and third downs and Sam Martin punted 53 yards to the Vikings' 24-yard line.

Minnesota has scored 14 straight points. Kirk Cousins led a 66-yard touchdown drive that was puncuated by fullback C.J. Ham's 3-yard touchdown run. It's Ham's first rushing touchdown since 2017. Cousins made a huge 12-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson on fourth-and-6 near midfield then found Adam Thielen for 21 yards and scrambled for 15 yards to the 3-yard line to set up the score. Greg Joseph missed the crucial extra point off the right upright so Minnesota now needs a touchdown to take the lead.

Josh Allen was intercepted in the end zone by Patrick Peterson on fourth-and-2 in the fourth quarter. Peterson opted to return the ball out of the end zone, sprinting down the left sideline for 39 yards before he was tackled by Allen. Allen tried to punch the ball out with his injured arm as Peterson was falling to the ground. It also appeared his left knee was hit by teammate Dion Dawkins' helmet as Dawkins dove in to help with the tackle. Allen stayed down face down on his stomach after the play. He slammed his helmet and returned to the bench during the TV timeout.

Stefon Diggs dug deep for an amazing one-handed catch to close the third quarter. Facing third-and-15 from the Bills' 15-yard line, Allen threw deep right for Diggs, who leaped into the air and snared the 25-yard reception.

Minnesota scored in one play and 17 seconds. Dalvin Cook ran off tackle and got down the sideline for an 81-yard touchdown. It's the second longest touchdown in the NFL this season.

Buffalo has built a three-score lead. Josh Allen threw back-to-back passes to Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox for first downs to cross into Vikings' territory. Minnesota's defense held on third down, stopping Duke Johnson for no gain. Tyler Bass made a 45-yard field goal.

Bills' defense opens second half with interception - 12:22 3rd quarter

Minnesota turned the ball over again. On first-and-10 from the Bills' 36, Kirk Cousins was intercepted by cornerback Dane Jackson, who returned the pick 11 yards to the Bills' 42. It is Cousins' second interception of the game.

Josh Allen and the Bills' offense look just fine. Allen has completed 14 of 18 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown and leads the team with 46 yards rushing. Devin Singletary has two rushing touchdowns. Buffalo has held Minnesota to 23 yards rushing.

What a turnaround before halftime. It looked like Minnesota may tie the game before halftime but instead Buffalo has taken a two-touchdown lead. Allen started the possession with a 25-yard scramble up the middle. Allen completed to Stefon Diggs for 14 yards and then hit Gabe Davis for 15 yards to the Vikings' 17-yard line. Allen tossed an 11-yard touchdown to Gabe Davis. Allen went 4-for-4 on the drive that took 1 minute, 22 seconds.

Minnesota was unable to capitalize off the turnover. Minnesota faced third-and-1 from the Bills' 28. Kirk Cousins threw incomplete for Justin Jefferson on the left sideline on third down. Cornerback Christian Benford knocked away a pass intended for K.J. Osborn on fourth down.

Buffalo nearly started with a three-and-out but Josh Allen extended a play and the drive. Allen evaded a rush and threw a strike on the right sideline to Isaiah McKenzie. McKenzie followed it with an 18-yard carry and Dawson Knox brought in a 15-yard reception to cross midfield. Buffalo turned the ball over two plays later. Devin Singletary burst ahead for 7 yards but was upended and lost the ball. It was recovered by Minnesota safety Camryn Bynum, who returned it 40 yards to the Bills' 37-yard line. The call was initially ruled a fumble and the ruling stood after a review.

Buffalo's defense held after facing a first-and-goal. Kirk Cousins connected with Justin Jefferson for 14 yards on third-and-7. Alexander Mattison had runs of 9 yards and 7 yards for another first down. Three plays later, Cousins hit K.J. Osborn for 20-yards to set up first-and-goal from the 2. Mattison was blown up for a 5-yard loss and tight end T.J. Hockenson was flagged for offensive pass interference to push the ball back to the Bills' 17-yard line. Cousins' pass for Hockenson was incomplete on third down. Greg Joseph made a 27-yard field goal.

Buffalo has scored 17 straight points. The Bills gained one first down but were held to a 12 yards on the possession after the great field position on the interception. Tyler Bass made a 34-yard field goal.

Buffalo forced the first turnover of the game. Kirk Cousins sailed a pass over the middle intended for K.J. Osborn and it was intercepted by cornerback Christian Benford, who returned it 35 yards to the Vikings' 27-yard line.

Devin Singletary scores touchdowns on back-to-back drives - Bills 14, Vikings 7

Buffalo spread the ball around on it's second straight touchdown drive. Josh Allen opened with a 19-yard completion to Gabe Davis. He converted a third down with an 8-yard pass to Isaiah McKenzie and followed it with a 16-yard pass on the right sideline to Stefon Diggs. Allen scrambled for 12 yards to the Vikings' 9. James Cook nearly scored on an 8-yard carry and Devin Singletary scored from 1-yard out to give the Bills the lead.

It's snowing in Buffalo

We have the first snowfall of the Bills season. Wet snow is falling in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. The forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 30s with a few flurries or snow showers.

Duke Johnson made an immediate impact after being called up from the practice squad. Johnson returned a kickoff 43 yards to give the Bills the ball at the Vikings' 47. Josh Allen started the drive with a 7-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and a horse collar tackle penalty put the ball at the 25-yard line. Devin Singletary ripped off a 21-yard run and finished the drive with a 5-yard score for his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson connected for TD - 10:14 1st quarter

Minnesota converted its first third down with Kirk Cousins' 46-yard completion to Justin Jefferson. Three plays later they connected with a 22-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline.

Josh Allen took the field right away. The Bills received the ball first and Allen started with two short completions before facing third-and-8. His third-down pass was tipped and nearly intercepted by cornerback Chandon Sullivan. Sam Martin punted 58 yards and Minnesota will take over at its 26-yard line.

Josh Allen will suit up for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday despite an ulnar collateral ligament injury to his throwing arm he suffered a week ago.

Allen is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium, according to an ESPN report .

The star quarterback hyperextended his elbow when he was hit by New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff on a strip sack on the third to last play of the Bills' 20-17 loss last Sunday. Allen was evaluated for a UCL sprain and possible nerve damage.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott described Allen as day-to-day. Allen was originally listed as questionable after being limited at Friday's practice and sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He hasn't missed a game since 2018, when he missed four games with a UCL injury to the same elbow.

Allen is second in the NFL with 19 touchdown passes and has accounted for 83.9% of the team's offense.

Vikings at Bills inactives

Here is the full list of inactives for the game:

Vikings: DT Dalvin Tomlinson, OLB Luiji Vilain, G/C Chris Reed, OLB Benton Whitley, OT Vederian Lowe, DL Esezi Otomewo

Bills: S Jordan Poyer, CB Tre'Davius White, LB Baylon Spector, TE Tommy Sweeney, CB Kaiir Elam, DE Greg Rousseau, OL Justin Murray

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Minnesota Vikings 33, Buffalo Bills 30 in OT: Final score, recap, highlights