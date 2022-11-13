LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There was a crash and dash on West Beech Street just after 7:30 this morning. The driver of the Jeep was soon located and taken into custody by officers with the La Follette Police Department. The Jeep took out one of the supports that holds up the long awning leading from the street to the Edison Brown Gym at the La Follette Community Center.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO