ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

Comments / 172

Amy Christiansen
3d ago

how can a woman who groped a man still win for governor??? and she used nm tax money to pay him off??? what is wrong with the voters???

Reply(7)
44
David Taylor
3d ago

You designed the Blend of Counties to have enough Democrats to push the win. If that's not Cheating, I sure as heck lost sleepless nights trying to find out what is.

Reply(6)
19
lil genie
3d ago

Congrats Gov on your win! Stop your harking already some people live unhappy lives. I'm sure they would ruin my meal they need to step aside. Good things coming for NM and I'm sure ready! Republicans are Republicans with their jealousies that never sieze. They don't take losing well! Sorry learn to live with it! We had enough of your Republican Gov for 8 years and pulled for other States and her gambling and a raging drunk! Instead of NM needs! We are a BLUE 🌊🔵💙 State Baby! With lots to do and ready for NM to show fairness to all instead of Republicans hogging it all!!

Reply(12)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico house representative will fill a vacant state Senate seat on Albuquerque’s west side. Bernalillo County commissioners appointed Democrat Antonio “Moe” Maestas to take over Senate District 26, where Senator Jacob Candelaria served until he stepped down last month. Maestas touted his 16 years in the state house, along with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernco Commissioner apologizes for name-calling during meeting

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tensions once again ran high in the Bernalillo County Commission chambers, as commissioners condemned their colleague Debbie O’Malley for resorting to name-calling at the last meeting. Charlene Pyskoty and two other commissioners approved a resolution, reaffirming the commission’s code of conduct requiring respectful communication. It comes after last week when O’Malley called Pyskoty […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Report: State pays big bucks for empty offices

SANTA FE – With many state employees still working remotely more than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, some New Mexico government buildings are sitting largely empty and others have floors of unused office space. And the state isn’t getting a reduced-use discount. New Mexico is paying somewhere...
SANTA FE, NM
pinonpost.com

Pete Buttigieg to visit NM, Navajo Nation

According to reporting from the Albuquerque Journal, Joe Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting the Duke City and the Navajo and Hopi nations this week to discuss infrastructure. “He is set to travel to New Mexico and Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday, but more details haven’t been...
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities

Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities. Albuquerque officials lay out crime fighting priorities. 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New …. Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

MLG Wins Big Statewide, But In Sandoval… Just Barely

For a while, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign seemed almost certain it could win over a majority of voters and be one of the few Republicans in the country to oust an incumbent Democratic governor in a red wave that ultimately never came. There were even polls (by Republican-leaning firms) showing Ronchetti within striking distance of Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham just a few weeks before Election Day. But, in the end, all the panicked email solicitations for last-minute donations and Democratic hand wringing were for naught. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sailed to re-election 52-46%, a comfortable statewide margin of 6%. Libertarian Karen Bedonie secured 2% of the statewide vote.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Rio Grande Sun

County Given $2.3 Million for Projects

The Los Alamos County Council has partnered with the Rio Arriba County to give the latter funds for reinvestment into the region. A total of $2.3 million will be funneled towards two projects, according to Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez. The first project is the purchase of an additional scale for the Alcalde transfer station to ease the dumping process there. The second project will be the continued development and expansion of the Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Hospital.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
Alamogordo Conservative Daily

AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org America First Candidate Loose Except in Otero County

In races across the country, Americans rejected election deniers hoping to win office for the express purpose of overhauling the electoral process. Here’s a closer look at the failure of the “America First” slate. However, that is most lost, except here in Otero County. The District 51 Representative to the New Mexico House claimed to be an America First Candidate.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Nevada Current

Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech.  Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pinonpost.com

Data analysis appears to show abnormalities in NM election results

According to data analysis done by data researchers Jeff O’Donnell and Draza Smith, there appear to be many abnormal occurrences in the 2022 midterm elections in New Mexico. Data published by O’Donnell and Smith shows the first ballot dump in New Mexico’s governor’s race gave incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham 80.3 percent (42,922 ballots), while Republican Mark Ronchetti only got 19.5 percent (10,538 ballots), which is apparently statistically impossible.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough

Kari Lake cut into Katie Hobbs’ lead for governor on Sunday, but not by as much as her campaign hoped — or enough to put her in a good position to overtake Hobbs as the final ballots are tallied in the upcoming days. The Hobbs campaign Sunday night issued a statement that, while it stopped […] The post Katie Hobbs is poised to win the governor’s race after Kari Lake gains, but not enough appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Hospital Officials Report Pediatric Surge

Hospital officials from the University of New Mexico, Presbyterian and Lovelace health systems said yesterday they are seeing a concerning rise in pediatric patients amid rising cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19. As noted below, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported higher community levels of COVID-19 in several New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe and Bernalillo. This season has thus far been significantly different for children, UNM Children’s Medical Hospital Associate Medical Officer Dr. Anna Duran said yesterday in a news conference, with COVID-19 and parainfluenza adding to the normal start of flu and RSV season. As such, UNM Hospital Associate Chief Nursing Officer Maribeth Thornton said the children’s hospital is over capacity and has created additional spaces to treat its young patients. In Santa Fe, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Marketing, Communications & Public Relations Director Arturo Delgado tells SFR there are currently nine COVID-19 patients. Its pediatric unit currently has one COVID-19 patient, six RSV patients and two patients with other winter illnesses. While not feeling the squeeze of other hospitals at this time, Delgado said via email “the rise in cases is concerning and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely.” Duran and other hospital leaders said children’s lack of exposure to RSV and flu for the last few years has likely created an “immunity gap” contributing to the current surge. Duran said many of the illnesses have similar and overlapping issues and not all require emergency care, but advised parents to seek emergency care for children if they show signs of respiratory distress or dehydration.
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy