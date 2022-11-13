ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Fighter Pilots Encounter Dozens of ‘11,500 MPH’ UFOs, Hundreds Witness Shocking Event: Report

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
(Photo by Digital Art/Getty Images)

Revealing their evidence proving that there are other lifeforms in the universe, Brazilian pilots stated that they encounter 11,500 mph craft during the Night of the UFOs.

According to the New York Post, a hearing occurred in Brazil, in which five fighter pilots revealed chased the mysterious object that may have been a UFO. They also saw 21objects appear and disappear. Hundreds of troops on the ground also witnessed the phenomenon, with air force chiefs stating, “There is no explanation.”

The Night of the UFOs in Brazil occurred just after Congress held a hearing to discuss the footage taken from a U.S. Navy fighter plane that showed mysterious unexpected objects flying through the sky. The New York Post reports the first signs of unusual sightings by the Brazilian Air Force in 1986. Brazilian air force air traffic controller Sergeant Sergio Mota da Silva stated at the time, “It doesn’t go up or down, it doesn’t go to the left or the right, it’s just standing there.”

At the time, he asked controllers at the São Paulo International Airport if any planes were heading to his airfield. However, the controllers told him there weren’t. He then said he had dimmed the lights on the airfield’s runway. The UFOs moved closer to the control tower when he did that. However, they moved away when he turned the brightness up again. “Whether they were trying to interact with me, I don’t know. What I do know is that they behaved intelligently,” he explained.

Multiple UFO Reports Occurred in Brazil One Night in 1986

That same night, nearly 2000 cadets and officers from a nearby Air Force training school also reported seeing the lots as well. Multiple reports also came through about the lights as well. Although the military branch had its fighters attempt to intercept the UFOs, the pilots came disoriented. “Sometimes, the pilots had visual contact with the targets, but the radar did not register anything,” da Silva said. “Other times, the radar even picked up the presence of objects, but the pilots could not see them.”

Captain Armindo Sousa Viriato was one of the pilots in the air when he caught the UFO going 15 times the speed of sound, which is 11,500 mph. “If there is a plane that can develop that speed I don’t know of it,” he shared. The pilot then recalled closing in on the target. However, it started moving towards I’m before starting to climb. “I kept following the contact until about 30,000 feet,” he explained. “When I lost radar contact and was left with just visual contact.”

Brazilian UFO researcher Ademar José Gevaerd says the alien technology was on display that night. “At no time did they try to attack us. They played ‘cat and mouse’ with us.”

Deisy
3d ago

Foolish to think we're the only life forms in this universe. We are probably the Neanderthals of it. The government knows a lot more about it all than they will ever share.

