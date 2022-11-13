Friday Night Stars: The top performances in Nebraska high school football

By Nathan Charles

Feature photo: Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac accepts a player of the game award following the first round win over Papillion-La Vista. Rezac had two touchdowns in a dominant semifinal win over Grand Island that sends the Warriors to their fourth straight Class A title game. (Ross Journstrom TV Twitter)

Superstars left their mark on program history this week when the Nebraska high school football playoffs reached the semifinal round. As the teams prepare for championship week the Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving, there are plenty of familiar faces and newcomers ready to take the big stage.

Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale Running Back

Kuester is another member of this list who will go down as his school’s greatest quarterback. Although multiple touchdowns and yardage totals that add up to 400 or more are a regular occurrence, that doesn’t make them any less impressive. In Friday’s semifinal win over North Platte St. Pat’s that sends Neligh-Oakdale to its first championship game, Kuester was 21-of-27 passing for 359 yards and five scores, carried it 33 times for 191 yards and three more touchdowns and also made 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and intercepted two passes.

Nick Colvert, Bennington Running Back

Colvert gave the Badgers a big shot in the arm early and continued to roll throughout Friday’s semifinal win over Waverly. In Bennington’s second-lowest scoring output of the season, Colvert put his team ahead right away when he busted a 76-yard run for a 7-0 lead. He finished with 210 total rushing yards and two touchdowns. That total was his best of the season and the best performance of his career.

Anthony Rezac, Westside Quarterback

Rezac gets another chance at delivering the Warriors a state title thanks to his leadership during a 38-7 semifinal win over Grand Island. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior scored with his arms and his legs, hitting 12 of 15 passes for 121 yards and rushing 12 times for 67. Rezac’s season includes nearly 1,900 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to go with over 1,000 yards rushing and 18 more scores.

Keenan Valverde, Pierce Running Back

Pierce is back in Lincoln for a fourth straight championship game after another offensive explosion in a 45-26 semifinal win over Adams Central. The Bluejays had a 21-0 lead before the game was seven minutes old and capped that flurry with a 62-yard run by Valverde. He ended the night with 298 yards, most of that before halftime and found the end zone again in the second half on a 51-yard dash to the end zone.

Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic Running Back

Talton needed just 11 carries to generate 170 rushing yards and find the end zone twice during a 38-6 semifinal playoff win over Ord. He started the scoring for the night on a 52-yard run that gave the Knights a lead they would never surrender. He bookended the night with a 41-yard touchdown run that sent Norfolk Catholic to its 19th state championship game in school history.

Kyle Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh Running Back

The Patriots have made the playoffs every season since the two schools came together for a co-op, but Clarkson/Leigh is reaching new heights in 2022 thanks in large part to Kasik. The 6-foot, 175-pound senior had his fourth game with more than 200 rushing yards and second in a row during a 54-12 six-man Class D-1 semifinal win over Stanton. Kasik carried it 36 times for 294 yards and two touchdowns. He also had eight tackles, a tackle-for-loss and a fumble recovery.

Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge Running Back

Brester has his team one win away from back-to-back eight-man state championships thanks to a dominant 50-12 win in Friday’s semifinals. The Jaguars' offensive leader had no trouble continuing a strong season when he carried it 28 times for 245 yards and found the end zone four times. He also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass and made seven tackles.

Chandler Page, Parkview Christian Running Back

The win was historic and put Parkview into its first six-man state title game, but it had to be especially meaningful for Page on Friday. Parkview had previously suffered its only loss to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller the second game of the year when Page was knocked out of the game with injury. In the rematch, the Patriots exacted some revenge through Page’s 36 carries, 304 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Trey Bird, Bennington Quarterback

Bird wasn’t at his best through the air on a cold, blustery November night. But since he became the Badgers' starting quarterback, Bennington has yet to lose a game. In Friday’s semifinal win he carried it nine times for 95 yards while completing five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Abram Scholting, Pierce Running Back

Scholting was, as usual, effective in both aspects of the Pierce offense. The Bluejay quarterback rushed nine times for 68 yards and two touchdowns and completed 5-of-10 throws for 64 yards and a touchdown. Scholting will undoubtedly go down in school history as the best Bluejay quarterback ever. He’s been under center for three of the four trips to the title game.

Drew Scott, Hitchcock County Running Back

Scott isn’t the first option in the Hitchcock County offense, but he was in Friday’s semifinal blowout win over Bloomfield. The senior found the end zone four times – a 1-yard rush, 16-yard catch, 4-yard run and 36-yard run. Scott came in with 10 touchdowns on the season and nearly had half of that in a career performance that puts the Falcons in the eight-man Class D-2 finals for the first time.

Jake Garcia, Gross Catholic Running Back

Garcia has the spotlight firmly pointed in his direction as perhaps the best remaining running back going into the championships round. The Cougar senior carried it 26 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-35 win over Scottsbluff that sends Gross back to the Class B title game for the first time since 2012.

Andy Maloley, Pawnee City Running Back

Maloley’s never been better than a five-touchdown performance in Friday’s 66-54 six-man win semifinal win over Arthur County. The senior had 24 touchdowns coming into the night but hadn’t had more than four in a game until he caught one touchdown pass and ran for four others – including the final two with his team trailing in the fourth quarter. His career now includes 81 total touchdowns.

Korver Demma Gretna Defensive Lineman

It was a D-lineman’s dream for the Husker walk-on in Friday’s dominant Class A semifinal win over Creighton Prep. Not only did Demma and the defense hold the Junior Jays without a first down in the middle two quarters, but he blocked two kicks. It was the first time all season he had played special teams, and Demma made it count with two blocks that set up the Dragons' first two touchdowns.

Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff Running Back

Boyle left the game for the second week in a row due to an injury but did all he could for the Bearcats in a tough Class B semifinal loss. The 6-foot, 210-pounder rumbled to 304 yards and two touchdowns during a 49-35 defeat to Gross Catholic. Boyle has been a weapon all season but was never better than the season-high he had in Omaha. It was the second time he’s rushed for more than 300 yards in his career.

Carlos Collazo, Aurora Running Back

The Nebraska leader in rushing until a Week 8 injury kept him out of the next three games, Collazo was back to his old tricks during a semifinal win over Boone Central. Collazo took 26 handoffs for 251 yards and two touchdowns. He had long runs of 63 and 33 and also intercepted a pass on defense. His performance made it six games with more than 200 rushing yards.

Owen Brennan, Gross Catholic Fullback/Linebacker

Brennan was a playmaker on both sides of the ball in a semifinal win over Scottsbluff. Brennen converted a short field for Gross’ fourth touchdown of the first half when he rumbled in from 18 yards out and a 28-13 lead at the break. Scottsbluff cut it to seven points twice in the second half. Brennen stymied the second near comeback in the final two minutes when he intercepted a pass and took it to the house to seal the win.

Drew Knust, Aurora Quarterback

Knust was more than serviceable while Collazo was on the shelf for three and a half games. With the star running back returning to the mix, Knust’s opportunities were reduced, but he continued to leave his mark regardless. Through the air, he put it just five times for three completions, 44 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Knust found the end zone twice more on 16 carries and 105 yards.