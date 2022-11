Ontario's Hattie Yugovich named Division II District Player of the Year in girls soccer

She had one of the best freshman seasons in Richland County history. And that is saying something.

Ontario's Hattie Yugovich burst onto the girls soccer scene this season with 37 goals and 25 assists, leading the Warriors to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and a runner-up finish in the district tournament. For good reason she was named the Division II District Player of the Year.

She headlines 39 Richland County players who earned all-district honors in Division II, including 11 first-teamers.

Yugovich's teammates Adi Turnbaugh, Elaina Seif and Addi Pittman joined her as members of the first team, which also included Clear Fork's Lilly Wortman and Annika Labaki, Lexington's Addie Boyse and Allie Parker, Madison's Natalee Back and Taylor Tucker and Shelby's Mary Wilkins.

Here is the complete list of all-district honorees in Division II.

All-District Girls Soccer

First Team

Hattie Yugovich, Ontario; Adi Turnbaugh, Ontario; Lilly Wortman, Clear Fork; Addie Boyse, Lexington; Annika Labaki, Clear Fork; Livia Penton, Vermilion; Natalee Back, Madison; Addi Pittman, Ontario; Sophia Rolofsky, Perkins; Taylor Tucker, Madison; Lily DeTray, Oak Harbor; Mary Wilkins, Shelby; Joscey Thomas, Norwalk; Allie Parker, Lexington; Reagan Barth, Port Clinton; Abby Koenig, Norwalk; Elaina Seif, Ontario; Gladys Wiechman, Port Clinton

Second Team

Kylie Belcher, Clear Fork; Mylah Davis, Madison; MaKenna Armholt, Lexington; Jakiah Trammell, Ontario; Alina Bigler, Norwalk; Maggie McVeigh, Perkins; Sophia Perry, Clear Fork; Issy Arnet, Highland; Sarah Hendrix, Ontario; Arizona Graszl, Shelby; Ariel Merrell, Mansfield Senior; Jaden Pifher, Madison; Annalise Norris, Mansfield Senior; Hollie Robinson, Oak Harbor; Jade Mitchell, Port Clinton; Mady Chambers, Lexington; Alex Henning, Columbian; Oliva Perry, Port Clinton; Rowan McManes, Ontario; Summer Shirley, Vermilion; Ashtyn Wine, Clear Fork; Aubrey Coleman, Lexington; Renee Anders, Clear Fork; Brynn Kiley, Madison

Honorable Mention

Melodie Blubaugh, Clear Fork; Jada Lamp, Clear Fork; Madeline Knehr, Clyde; Jewels Ferkel, Clyde; Maggie Rannigan, Columbian; MacKenzie Davis, Columbian; Amarie Morgan, Highland; Bryn Orr, Highland; Olivia Workman, Lexington; Millie Worley, Lexington; Callie Cyrus, Madison; Rudy Moore, Madison; Ariana Merrell, Mansfield Senior; Brennan Mills, Mansfield Senior; Bella Koelsch, Norwalk; Hannah Steffanni, Norwalk; Kaitly Risch, Oak Harbor, Adriene Schiets, Oak Harbor; Kamashya Shaw, Ontario; Sahsha Bulakovski, Ontario; Ashlyn Beatty, Perkins; Leanna Marianek, Perkins; Grace Rohrer, Port Clinton; Makaila Webb, Port Clinton; Brooklyn Gwirtz, Shelby; MacKenzie Martincin, Shelby; Abigail Rhoades, Vermilion; Summer Shirley, Vermilion

Player of the Year: Hattie Yugovich, Ontario

Coach of the Year: Larry Atkinson, Ontario

Assistant Coach of the Year: Greg Atkinson, Ontario

