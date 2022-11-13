ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Two dogs killed in Sheboygan house fire

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
The Sheboygan Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a house fire that left two dogs dead.

Officials said the fire happened around 1:43 p.m. Saturday near 11th and Alabama.

Fire crews arrived on the scene within two minutes and found a fire in the stairwell. The fire was quickly extinguished but while crews searched the home, they found two dogs that had died upstairs from smoke inhalation.

No individuals were injured in the fire, but the upstairs residents were displaced.

The Sheboygan Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

