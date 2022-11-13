WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 9-year-old boy was found alive after going missing Tuesday morning. Bentley Stancil was found hiding in an RV camper in Wendell, about a mile away from his home. The sheriff’s office said they had already been through the area where the camper is located but went back there Wednesday around noon when they received new information. Bentley is said to be actively hiding at the time he was found.

WENDELL, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO