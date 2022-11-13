ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

WITN

Greenville K9 dies after snake bite

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police officers are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K9 officers. Pepper, a Belgian Malinois, died after a snake bite last week, according to the police department. Pepper’s handler discovered what looked like a snake bite after a training session in a wooded...
GREENVILLE, NC
counton2.com

Missing 9-year-old in Wendell found alive; boy was hiding in a camper, sheriff says

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 9-year-old boy was found alive after going missing Tuesday morning. Bentley Stancil was found hiding in an RV camper in Wendell, about a mile away from his home. The sheriff’s office said they had already been through the area where the camper is located but went back there Wednesday around noon when they received new information. Bentley is said to be actively hiding at the time he was found.
WENDELL, NC
wcti12.com

Four dead following collision on Highway 70

Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police searching for missing man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro man busted with heroin, meth, stolen gun, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is accused of trafficking drugs after a police search at a motel and a storage locker turned up a stolen gun, methamphetamine, and 13 grams of heroin, authorities say. The Goldsboro Police Department said Richard Tyguan Moore, 33, was arrested Tuesday on...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Hertford County man gets nearly 10 years on drug & gun charges

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - An Ahoskie man was sentenced on Tuesday to 9-3/4 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for drug and gun charges he pled guilty to on August 10th of this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Capone Ridley pled guilty to possession with...
AHOSKIE, NC

