WITN
Greenville K9 dies after snake bite
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police officers are mourning the sudden loss of one of their K9 officers. Pepper, a Belgian Malinois, died after a snake bite last week, according to the police department. Pepper’s handler discovered what looked like a snake bite after a training session in a wooded...
counton2.com
Missing 9-year-old in Wendell found alive; boy was hiding in a camper, sheriff says
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 9-year-old boy was found alive after going missing Tuesday morning. Bentley Stancil was found hiding in an RV camper in Wendell, about a mile away from his home. The sheriff’s office said they had already been through the area where the camper is located but went back there Wednesday around noon when they received new information. Bentley is said to be actively hiding at the time he was found.
Witness recalls chaos at Enfield party when gunfire erupted killing 1, injuring 6 others
The violence at a weekend party in Enfield marks the 21st mass shooting in North Carolina this year
North Carolina police officer under investigation withdraws settlement with town
A Bailey Police Department K9 officer who was placed on leave last week pending an investigation has decided to withdraw a settlement in the small Nash County town, his attorney said on Monday.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina woman kills boyfriend then goes to dinner thinking he was faking his death, DA says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is headed to prison after investigators say she killed her boyfriend and then went to dinner to wait for him to wake up because she thought he was faking his death. Natalie Louise Miller, 33, was sentenced on Monday to 30 years...
1 dead, 6 injured including a teen during shooting at Enfield bonfire party attended by hundreds
Halifax County Sheriff's Office said around 1:30 a.m. deputies were sent to a shooting call at the large party being held at a ranch on Green Acres Road.
Crowds, alcohol, guns a bad mix at large parties, but Halifax Sheriff's Office says law allows them
ENFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News is digging into a series of large outdoor parties in eastern North Carolina that investigators say are breaking out into violence. Over the weekend, a woman was killed and five others were shot at one of these parties, which took place at a horse farm in Halifax County.
wcti12.com
Four dead following collision on Highway 70
WITN
Goldsboro police searching for missing man
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with drug & gun charges
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say search warrants at two locations on Tuesday led to the arrest of a man on several drug and gun charges. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, police searched room 222 of the Econo Lodge Motel, located at 704 Corporate Drive, as well as a storage locker at Ample Storage, 903 U.S. 70 East.
WITN
Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
Virginia corrections officer accused of sleeping with, covering for inmate
An officer at the Southampton County Jail Farm in Capron is accused of sleeping with an inmate as well as providing him a contraband cell phone.
WRAL
Holly Springs teens, 15 and 17, killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
cbs17
Goldsboro man busted with heroin, meth, stolen gun, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man is accused of trafficking drugs after a police search at a motel and a storage locker turned up a stolen gun, methamphetamine, and 13 grams of heroin, authorities say. The Goldsboro Police Department said Richard Tyguan Moore, 33, was arrested Tuesday on...
Three killed, including juvenile, in head-on crash in Wayne County
Holly Springs High students among 4 killed in wrong way crash on Highway 70: NCSHP
Four people died in a head-on collision in Wayne County caused by a driver going the wrong way on the highway Sunday evening.
3 people, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
cbs17
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
Family says missing teen's body found in shallow grave
The family of missing 17-year-old Cion Carroll told Crime Insider Jon Burkett that their loved one's body was found in rural Lunenburg County Friday night.
WITN
Hertford County man gets nearly 10 years on drug & gun charges
AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - An Ahoskie man was sentenced on Tuesday to 9-3/4 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for drug and gun charges he pled guilty to on August 10th of this year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 29-year-old Capone Ridley pled guilty to possession with...
