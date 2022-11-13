ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frenchtown Charter Township, MI

Missing Frenchtown Township man found dead in creek

By The Monroe News
 3 days ago
A 41-year-old Frenchtown Charter Township man who went missing early Saturday morning was found dead in a creek.

The victim - whose name is being withheld at this time - walked away from a residence in the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday for unclear reasons, according to a press release issued by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home at approximately 9:07 a.m. and began an investigation that included assistance from the Michigan State Police K-9 Unit, Dundee Police Department Drone Unit, and the sheriff's office's mounted division.

After a brief K-9 track, the victim was located in a creek located just east of the residence. The man was sent to the Lucas County Coroner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family," the sheriff's office wrote in its press release. "(Monroe County) Sheriff (Troy) Goodnough would like to thank members of the Frenchtown Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, Michigan State Police Canine Team, Dundee Police Aviation Unit as well as the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Mounted Division for their assistance in the search."

