Effective: 2022-11-17 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren Locally Heavy Snow Showers Moving Through During The Evening Commute Snow showers were tracking through Southwest Lower Michigan for the evening commute. Some of them were briefly heavy...especially in the Grand Rapids to Muskegon to South Haven region. Motorist should be alert for sudden changes to the visibility and possible slippery travel through the evening commute.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO