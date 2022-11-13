ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

KWTX

Tennessee inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
KRMG

Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. — (AP) — A man convicted in the 1980 killings of two people was scheduled to die Wednesday in what would be Arizona's third execution since it started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son

HOUSTON — (AP) — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Wilson County Source

Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings

NASHVILLE –It’s a first! The Tennessee Education Lottery has launched a Tennessee-only jackpot game with drawings every day, giving players a daily opportunity to win a jackpot. Daily Tennessee Jackpot tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly. Jackpots […] The post Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
TENNESSEE STATE

