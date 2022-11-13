Read full article on original website
Florida motorcyclist arrested after allegedly driving 117 mph; claims he had to catch a flight
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after death of father and child on Pickwick Lake
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges Monday from a boating crash on Pickwick Lake which resulted in two deaths, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide...
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns
CONCORD, N.H. — A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon. Officers have arrested a man who led them on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck, according to WFXT-TV. Richard Royea, 40, stole an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon while...
Tennessee inmates escape on 4-wheeler
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
Arizona set to execute man in 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, Ariz. — (AP) — A man convicted in the 1980 killings of two people was scheduled to die Wednesday in what would be Arizona's third execution since it started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, is scheduled to...
Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house
Officials have released the identity of the victim whose body was found dismembered near an abandoned Mississippi house. Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s office report that Scott Allen Tyler is the name of the white male victim. Tyler was 54 years old. Tyler’s dismembered body was found in...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
HOUSTON — (AP) — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is...
Virginia cancels Week 12 game vs. Coastal Carolina after shooting that killed 3 players
Virginia will not play Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The school announced Wednesday that its Week 12 game against the Chanticleers had been canceled in the wake of a shooting that killed three football players and wounded another on Sunday night. Another student was also wounded in the shooting. Devin Chandler,...
Body found in California cave may be diver who vanished in 2020
Body found in California cave may be diver who vanished in 2020 A pair of recreational divers notified authorities about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. (NCD)
Tennessee health hospital at capacity
COVID cases in children are still a concern for health officials, as well. This is a look at Tennessee's pediatric hospital bed capacities.
Trans Tennesseans push for more gender options on driver’s licenses
Tennessee is one of 28 states that offers no third option for gender for its residents.
DEA: More than 18,000 pounds of medication collected in Tennessee during National Prescription Take Back Day
TENNESSEE, USA — The DEA said communities across the country safely disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites on Oct. 29, during its bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Across the Louisville Division, which covers Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia, over...
Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings
NASHVILLE –It’s a first! The Tennessee Education Lottery has launched a Tennessee-only jackpot game with drawings every day, giving players a daily opportunity to win a jackpot. Daily Tennessee Jackpot tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly. Jackpots […] The post Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
Tennessee lodge shares taste of winter after 1" snowfall, temps of 11 degrees
Gatlinburg, Tenn.--A Tennessee lodge has shared photos of winter weather at one of the highest locations in the state. LeConte Lodge falls under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service in the Great Smoky Mountains. Sitting at 6,360 feet, the lodge sits atop the third highest peak in the Smokies.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new bill could criminalize people putting on drag shows or cabaret events in public and in front of kids. Tennessee Republican Senator Jack Johnson filed a bill on Nov. 9, which could lead to federal punishment if someone leads an adult cabaret performance. The bill...
Hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans can’t vote because of a felony conviction. They are challenging state law to have their voices heard.
The polls have only been open for about 15 minutes when Brandy Tomlinson pulls up to her precinct in Southeast Nashville. “I was up bright and early, ready to go this morning, so I was ecstatic,” Brandy says, as she hops out of her car. Her excitement is palpable...
