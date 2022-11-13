ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 24

Ed Burg
2d ago

The game should be named Beauty n the Beast. The penninsula ofMichigan with its 11,000 lakes and rolling hills no wonder so many consider the land as Gods country. Then theres ohio that state below us and full of trailer parks and inbreds and never learned that a trash can has other uses besides a cooler but what else can you expect from a state whos colleges are about as equal to our high schools. Im not even for sure if Ohio has one natural inland lake so you can imagine the stench. GO BLUE !

Reply(4)
4
Antonio Ross
2d ago

Michigan University who wants to go play at Ohio State anyway when you got Michigan University The Amazing Blue it's Rolling Hills thousand of beautiful lakes thousands of beautiful beaches Michigan Elite University higher academic standards all-time winningest program in the history of college football one more college football games than any other school in history go Blue go Blue go Blue go Blue go Blue

Reply(1)
4
Joyce Mayhew
3d ago

Wow....Babb's.....that was an amazing catch, and you are soooo deserving of this amazing Ohio State Buckeyes ❤️ catch!!!! Great job man!!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan

Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight

Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Analyst's Michigan State Joke Going Viral

The third College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season are scheduled to be released between games at the StateFarm Champions Classic on Tuesday night. The first game of the night, No. 4 Kentucky vs. Michigan State, is currently in double overtime — significantly delaying the CFP rankings release.
EAST LANSING, MI
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Maryland

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will play its final road game of the season when it travels to Maryland on Saturday. The game between the Buckeyes and the Terrapins will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC with Joe Joe Tessitore on play by play, Greg McElroy as color commentator and Katie George as sideline reporter. This will be their fifth game on ABC this season, joining wins over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Northwestern.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Jack Sawyer needs to play ‘reckless,’ but one thing holds him back

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Sawyer’s season-long progression into the defensive hybrid Ohio State football needs has taken a promising turn recently. Sawyer recorded 1.5 sacks last Saturday against Indiana. Those were his first quarterback takedowns since he posted one in back-to-back games against Toledo (Sept. 17) and Wisconsin (Sept. 24). Of the 19 pressures Pro Football Focus credits him with, 12 have come in the last four games.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Danny Kanell Has Bold Comment About Ohio State, TCU

On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed. However, before the start of the reveal show, college football analyst Danny Kanell had an interesting question. He seems to think TCU should be ranked above both Michigan and Ohio State. Kanell pointed to the Horned...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Urban Meyer Ranks His Top 4 College Football Teams

Michigan fans are about to reignite their animosity toward Urban Meyer. The FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew unveiled their updated College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. All five panelists respectively placed Georgia and Ohio State in the top-two spots. However, Meyer snubbed the Wolverines to rank Tennessee third and TCU...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen

Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind. Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day provides update on banged-up running back situation

Ohio State looked just fine against Indiana without the services of star running back TreVeyon Henderson. The Buckeyes won, 56-14 while rushing for an absurd 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. Most of that work was done by Miyan Williams, who accounted for 147 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging almost 10...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Basketball Star Dead At 52

A former Ohio State men's basketball star has passed away. Ohio State announced on Monday that former team captain Jamaal Brown has died at the age of 52. The Buckeyes paid tribute to Brown on Monday. "Ohio State men’s basketball is saddened by the news that former captain Jamaal Brown...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
652K+
Followers
83K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy