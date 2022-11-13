Read full article on original website
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge entered free agency as one of the most coveted hitters of all-time after he broke Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs in a season. After putting up one of the best seasons at the plate in the entire history of the MLB, plenty of teams will surely be competing with the […] The post RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason
The New York Yankees are hoping to rebuff the roster ahead of the 2023 MLB season and stage a run to the World Series. While the primary task in the offseason will be re-signing Aaron Judge on a mega deal, the Yankees will need to do much more than that if they want to return […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees
Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo is reportedly receiving a 2-year deal with a club option for 2025, per Mark Feinsand. In total, he will make at least $40 million. The first 2 seasons will be worth a total of $34 million. The club option is worth $17 […] The post Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bryce Harper makes elbow surgery decision after Phillies World Series loss, but there’s a catch
Bryce Harper, who was strictly limited to DH duties due to injury during the postseason, has elected to undergo surgery on his elbow, per Todd Zolecki. According to Zolecki, Harper will have UCL surgery next week. The Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger’s timetable for 2023 is unknown, as it has yet to be revealed whether he’s receiving […] The post Bryce Harper makes elbow surgery decision after Phillies World Series loss, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his […] The post Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The chances of Braves signing Jacob deGrom, revealed
The Atlanta Braves tussled with the New York Mets all 2022 long for the NL East crown, emerging with the division title in the end following a late season series sweep of their division rivals. Nonetheless, the Braves ended up falling short in the postseason after they ran into the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies, and major free-agent signings could be in order to bolster the squad’s depth.
Julio Urias’ Cy Young candidacy gets truth bomb from Dodgers’ Mark Prior
Julio Urias is hoping to hear his name called on Wednesday night as the NL Cy Young award winner. Whether he wins the award or not, there is no question that Urias enjoyed a remarkable 2022 campaign. Dodgers pitching coach and former All-Star Mark Prior joined Chris Russo on MLB Network’s High Heat to discuss […] The post Julio Urias’ Cy Young candidacy gets truth bomb from Dodgers’ Mark Prior appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Giants could target former Aaron Judge teammate amid pursuit of Yankees superstar
There is only one prize every team in the MLB is targeting in the offseason and it’s no other than Aaron Judge, whose future landing spot is the biggest talking point following the 2022 MLB campaign. The San Francisco Giants are expected to be among the chief contenders to win the signature of Judge, but he’s not the only one with a trace of Yankees blood the Giants could ideally seek in the coming days, weeks, or months.
RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees
It is never too early for the Houston Astros to make roster plans for the 2023 MLB season. The Astros, who have just won the 2022 World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic in six games, have a glaring need in the infield — particularly an everyday first baseman. One player […] The post RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NL Cy Young hopeful Julio Urias receives bode of confidence from Dodgers’ Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers’ catcher Will Smith had a better view than anybody else of NL Cy Young hopeful Julio Urias in 2022. Smith joined MLB Network’s MLB Now to discuss Urias’ impressive season prior to the official Cy Young announcement. “Julio Urias is special,” Smith said. “He’s got really good stuff, 3 really good pitches… […] The post NL Cy Young hopeful Julio Urias receives bode of confidence from Dodgers’ Will Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Verlander wins AL Cy Young, making incredible history
Justin Verlander just keeps on winning. Fresh off winning the 2022 World Series with the Houston Astros, the future Hall of Famer pitcher is adding more to his trophy case, as he has won the 2022 American League Cy Young Award in unanimous fashion. Verlander swept all first-place votes in the balloting, finishing with a […] The post Justin Verlander wins AL Cy Young, making incredible history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sandy Alcantara makes history, wins NL Cy Young Award
On Wednesday, it was announced that Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara has won the 2022 National League Cy Young Award. He was voted unanimously to capture the title and became the first pitcher in Marlins history to earn the honor of being a Cy Young winner. Alcantara is the 15th pitcher in NL history […] The post Sandy Alcantara makes history, wins NL Cy Young Award appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels’ GM’s reasoning for signing Tyler Anderson will excite Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani
The Los Angeles Angels signed SP Tyler Anderson for a number of reasons. The veteran left-hander is fresh off of a superb All-Star campaign that saw him finish with a 3.31 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But Angels GM Perry Minasian revealed exactly what drew the Halos to Anderson in free agency, per Greg Beacham.
Dave Roberts drops eye-popping individual assessment following Dodgers’ 111-win season
Dave Roberts was tested in 2022. The Los Angeles Dodgers dealt with underperformance from superstars, injuries, and adversity. But Roberts was still able to lead the team to a remarkable 111-win campaign. Although the ultimate goal for Roberts and the Dodgers is to win the World Series, LA’s skipper recently took some time to reflect […] The post Dave Roberts drops eye-popping individual assessment following Dodgers’ 111-win season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The 4 free agents New York has contacted amid Aaron Judge waiting game
The New York Yankees will always be linked to the biggest names in free agency. That’s just how it goes for giant-market clubs like the Yankees, whose main priority in the offseason remains luring Aaron Judge back to the Bronx. Nothing is certain on that front, but the Yankees seem to have a number of […] The post RUMOR: The 4 free agents New York has contacted amid Aaron Judge waiting game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Dodgers must sign Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already been linked to a number of stars in MLB free agency and via trade. Signing Justin Verlander has been presented as a short-term option for LA. Trading for Miami Marlins’ pitcher Pablo Lopez would also be a quality move. However, the one player who could change the entire dynamic […] The post 3 reasons Dodgers must sign Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Rizzo’s epic 5-word reaction to Yankees return will hype fans
The New York Yankees might’ve failed to reach their World Series aspirations in 2022, but Anthony Rizzo was brilliant for this team. On Tuesday, he ran it back with the Bronx Bombers, signing a two-year extension worth $34 million. On Wednesday, Rizzo spoke out on his new deal and...
