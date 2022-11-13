Read full article on original website
Los Baños Enterprise
City of LB held the 2022 Fall Festival
On the fall evening of October 29, the City of Los Banos held the 2022 Fall Festival at the Ag Sports Complex located at 700 N. Mercey Springs Rd. The fall themed fun began at 5:00PM with a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting/art, bounce houses, games, a trunk or treat, a spooky maze and more.
KCRA.com
Turlock 7-year-old gets wish granted to become garbage man for a day
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock 7-year-old had his peculiar wish granted earlier this month — to be a garbage man for a day. Carter was diagnosed with leukemia at age 3. Over the past four years, Carter has spent a lot of time at the hospital. His parents...
Los Baños Enterprise
In Memoriam: Jane Harris Kleerup Threlkeld
Jane Harris Kleerup Threlkeld passed away on October 27, 2022, at age 87. She was a longtime resident of Los Banos, California. Born June 21, 1935, on Long Island, New York to Alex and Lillian Kleerup (nee Applegath), her family moved to Fresno, California in 1946. Jane attended Fresno High (class of 1953; Gold Block F award recipient) and graduated from Stanford University (class of 1957).
yourcentralvalley.com
This Los Banos neighborhood is scared after dozens of fires
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KGPE) – A community of people who are unhoused is causing mobile home park tenants to feel unsafe after dozens of fires. The tenants said they often wake up to fires in the vacant city lot on the back of their property. Tenants said they have called police and city officials hundreds of times but the problems continue.
Nursing program capacity doubled at Merced College
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amid the current nationwide nursing shortage, Merced College has announced that it is set to double its capacity for Nursing Program Students. Merced College already has a long-standing partnership with Mercy Medical Center in Merced and will now be resuming a previous partnership with Emanuel Medical Center. This will allow them […]
DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno. Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend […]
deltacollegian.net
District 9 Election: Harder vs Patti
Josh Harder and Tom Patti are the top two candidates running for the United States House of Representative for District 9. District 9 represents San Joaquin County, specifically cities like Stockton, Manteca, and Modesto. As of Nov. 9, Harder is leading in the polls and is projected to win. Harder...
Modesto mother seeking 2nd chance with family killed by hit-and-run driver
MODESTO, Calif. — While police seek a hit-and-run suspect, Patrick Swisher seeks closure. Swisher's mother was killed while coming back from a store early Monday morning. However, authorities say the driver that hit her while she was crossing the road was nowhere to be found when they arrived. "The...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
Two teens shot in Salinas, one dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police Department said two teens were found on the 1600 block of Seville Street near Northgate Park with gunshot wounds Monday night. Police responded at 7:30 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, and he was taken to the hospital but died of The post Two teens shot in Salinas, one dies of injuries appeared first on KION546.
Police: Bicyclist hit, killed in Modesto was illegally crossing when accident happened
MODESTO, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Modesto after a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a driver. According to Modesto police, it happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of McHenry and Union Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 61-year-old man down in the road....
California infant shot dead while mother pushed him down the street in stroller
Police in central California say a 9-month-old child is dead after being shot while his mother pushed him down the street and police currently have no suspects.
KMPH.com
Caught On Camera: Mountain lion spotted in Merced backyard
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A mountain lion was caught on camera wandering around somebody’s backyard late at night in Merced. The video was captured in the backyard of a residence on Parsons Avenue, between 26th Street and Stretch Road. In one of the videos, you can see a...
DA: Madera man sentenced to life in prison
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Madera who was arrested in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. According to the original 2016 press release from the Madera Police Department, they state a man and his son were driving in Madera County on […]
KCRA.com
Bicyclist killed in Modesto crash, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — A bicyclist died Tuesday evening after they were hit by a vehicle, according to the Modesto Police Department. The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. at McHenry and Union avenues, police said. Officers went to that intersection and found the bicyclist, a man, down in the roadway.
Bakersfield Now
Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
Los Baños Enterprise
Elections update: Begonia, Valadao, Soria increase leads, Gray narrows gap with Duarte
Unprocessed ballot count continues, next update expected on Monday. As of the latest unofficial election results update on the Merced County Elections website posted at 5:08 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Los Banos City Council District 2 candidate Douglas Begonia, Jr. School Board Area 7 candidate Dayna Valadao have increased their leads over the incumbents. In addition, as of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, according to the California Secretary of State’s (S.O.S.) website in the 27th Assembly District race, Esmeralda Soria has also increased her lead over Mark Pazin, while Adam Gray has narrowed the vote gap as he trails John Duarte in the 13th Congressional District contest.
designboom.com
frank lloyd wright's restored fawcett farm house hits the market for $4.25M in california
Sited amid acres of agricultural land in Los Banos, California, Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1961 Fawcett Farm hits the market at $4.24 million. Spanning 375 sqm, the gated residence originally belonged to renowned Chicago Bears player Buck Fawcett before Ken & Carrie Cox, its current owners, came into the picture. Upon their request, Fawcett Farm underwent a multi-award-winning and extensive restoration consulted by the architect’s grandson, Eric Lloyd Wright. Today, tucked within a peaceful island of greenery, the refreshed property stands ready to become someone else’s dream home.
1 dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Oakdale Friday. The California High Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. after a 16-year-old in 2013 Honda turned in front of a 2001 Ford that was going around 55 miles per hour at Valley Home Road at Pleasant Valley Road.
Modesto Police make arrest after Friday night shooting left a man dead
MODESTO, Calif. — A man is dead and the suspected gunman is in jail after a shooting Friday night, officials with the Modesto Police Department said in a Saturday Facebook post. On Friday, Modesto officers said they began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting someone opening fire in the parking...
