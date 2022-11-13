Padua, St. Andrews girls capture DIAA cross country titles

The Padua Pandas secured their 10th consecutive team championship this afternoon at Killen’s Pond State Park in Felton.

Sophia Holgado won the individual title in a time of 19:10.8, just two seconds ahead of her teammate Mary Flanagan. Anna Bockius took 4th, Kylie McCarthy was 6th and Kelsey Wolff finished in 8th place as Padua had the lowest team score of the day with a 21.

Charter school of Wilmington came in second place with a team score of 68. The Force were led by Veronica Kamenitzer, Olivia Needham and Colleen Dikeman, finishing 11th, 12th and 13th respectively.

Other runners that placed in the top ten were Isabelle Walsh (Middletown) in 3rd, Katie Kuhlman (Cape) 5th, Arina Verrato (Sussex Tech) 7th, and Faith Mitchell (Milford) in 9th.

Middletown was third in the team standings, ahead of Cape Henlopen (4th) and Caesar Rodney (5th).

In the girls division two race, Brynn Crandell from Indian River, successfully defended her title from last year with a winning time of 18:49.5, thus posting the overall fastest time of the championship in the two girls races. Saint Andrews won the team championship with Lily Murphy (4th), Leah Horgan (7th) and Lia Miller (8th), followed by Claire Hulsey (14th) and Caroline Meers (26).

Archmere Academy took second place in the team event as Maddy Priest, Taylor Costa, Ryan Vitola, Anna Benner and Helen Socorso helped the Auks achieve a score of 83.

The other top ten runners were, Tatnall’s Katie Payne (2nd), Katrina Endres (3rd), Natalie Donaldson from St. Mark’s (5th), Alyssa Napier of Conrad (6th), Maddie Priest (9th) from Archmere and in 10th place was Lily Bowe from Sussex Academy.

The entire race results can be found at de.milesplit.com