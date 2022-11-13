ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
Sunny & rather chilly weather pattern to continue

People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/. SPD investigating former Shreveport Economic Development …. Shreveport police confirm an investigation is underway involving former Shreveport Director of Economic Development Drew...
"Frosty", the windshield Grinch, is active in the ArkLaTex

"Frosty", the windshield Grinch, is active in the ArkLaTex.
La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores

La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores.
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas

People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/magnitude-5-3-earthquake-reported-in-west-texas/.
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
AG: Louisiana to get $12.7M in settlement with Google

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forty states, including Louisiana, reached a $391.5 million in a settlement with Google over tracking practices, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday. The state of Louisiana is set to receive $12,769,002.16 in the settlement, according to Landry. “I have been ringing the alarm bell...
Freyr’s Georgia battery factory will focus on energy storage

Norwegian battery firm Freyr recently confirmed plans for a Georgia factory that will supply batteries for energy storage. Dubbed “Giga America,” the factory will be located on a 368-acre tract in Coweta County, on the southwestern edge of the Atlanta metropolitan area, according to a Freyr press release.
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Travis R. James, 38, of Baton Rouge was sentenced on Nov. 10 to 30 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
TxDOT sees spike in deaths involving people not wearing seatbelts

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation wants you to buckle up every day, but the agency spent National Seat Belt Day driving the point home. “It’s a really simple step, it takes two seconds to buckle up, and it could save your life,” said Heather Deaton, spokesperson for TxDOT’s Atlanta District.
