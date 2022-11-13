Read full article on original website
Nearly 300,000 attendees at the State Fair of Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th edition of the State Fair of Louisiana has officially come and gone. It is known as one of Louisiana’s biggest annual events. The event was held at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds from October 27 through November 13. Chris Giordano is the General...
Sunny & rather chilly weather pattern to continue
SPD investigating former Shreveport Economic Development …. Shreveport police confirm an investigation is underway involving former Shreveport Director of Economic Development Drew...
"Frosty", the windshield Grinch, is active in the ArkLaTex
"Frosty", the windshield Grinch, is active in the ArkLaTex
Louisiana schools performance back to pre-pandemic score; DeSoto Parish Schools top NWLA
For the first time since 2019, the Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 School Performance Scores for Wednesday morning, and data shows Louisiana schools are performing at pre-pandemic DeSoto scores an A.
La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores
La. Dept. of Education releasing K-12 school performance scores
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake reported in West Texas
People living in different areas of Texas reportedly felt the effects of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that hit in the western part of the state.
Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
Is Sen. Bill Cassidy running for Louisiana governor? He says announcement coming soon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he will soon announce whether he will be running for governor of the state. Cassidy said his announcement regarding his decision to run for Louisiana governor is coming later in the week. “I’ve made a decision. I’ll be making...
AG: Louisiana to get $12.7M in settlement with Google
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forty states, including Louisiana, reached a $391.5 million in a settlement with Google over tracking practices, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday. The state of Louisiana is set to receive $12,769,002.16 in the settlement, according to Landry. “I have been ringing the alarm bell...
Freyr’s Georgia battery factory will focus on energy storage
Norwegian battery firm Freyr recently confirmed plans for a Georgia factory that will supply batteries for energy storage. Dubbed “Giga America,” the factory will be located on a 368-acre tract in Coweta County, on the southwestern edge of the Atlanta metropolitan area, according to a Freyr press release.
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Travis R. James, 38, of Baton Rouge was sentenced on Nov. 10 to 30 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
Louisianans urged to vaccinate as flu cases rise to highest point in 5 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As flu cases rise in the southeastern part of the state, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is urging people to get vaccinated. Data shows that as of Monday, Nov. 14, the flu in Louisiana has reached its highest point in the past five years, according to LDH.
TxDOT sees spike in deaths involving people not wearing seatbelts
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation wants you to buckle up every day, but the agency spent National Seat Belt Day driving the point home. “It’s a really simple step, it takes two seconds to buckle up, and it could save your life,” said Heather Deaton, spokesperson for TxDOT’s Atlanta District.
