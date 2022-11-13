ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Fire Marshal: North Carolina house fire intentionally set while family, 2 small children inside

By Ciara Lankford
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gplF6_0j9JdVYp00

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire then quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them and their two small children get out of the burning home.

Preliminary results from the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office indicate the fire was set intentionally. Cornelius Police have been able to develop a possible suspect in the case.

The fire happened at a house located along Smith Circle. Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue said that a Cornelius officer immediately radioed for the fire department to get to the scene.

Manhunt underway for 2 escaped inmates, 1 charged with attempted murder, in Chesterfield County

As firefighters arrived at the home, they saw one vehicle fully engulfed in flames and fire throughout the attic of the single-story house.

  • Photos: Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKAIi_0j9JdVYp00
    Photos: Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KfCq_0j9JdVYp00
    Photos: Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8DDp_0j9JdVYp00
    Photos: Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue

Multiple fire departments from Cornelius, Huntersville and Davidson worked together to attack the large house fire. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Comments / 13

Constance Houston
3d ago

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽for the family!! Thank you all fire departments and the Officier that saw it first!

Reply
13
James David
3d ago

Unbelievable! How horrible a person...

Reply(3)
17
 

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

