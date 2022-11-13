ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Istanbul explosion leaves at least 6 dead, 53 injured

By Kiara Alfonseca, Engin Bas
 3 days ago

At least six people are dead and 53 injured following a terrorist bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, according to Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Initial reports found that the explosion has left at least six people dead and 53 injured, Erdogan said in a statement. He did not say who was responsible for the attack.

Kemal Aslan/Reuters - PHOTO: Police and emergency service members work at the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 13, 2022.

The explosion occurred on the city's busy Taksim Istiklal Street. Turkish security forces have sealed off the street, officials said.

Ihlas News Agency via Reuters - PHOTO: People attend a wounded man after an explosion in Istikla Street in central Istanbul, Nov. 13, 2022.

"Our wounded are being treated," said Governor Ali Yerlikaya in a Tweet about the incident. "We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured."

ABC News' Patrick Reevell contributed to this report.

