Istanbul explosion leaves at least 6 dead, 53 injured
At least six people are dead and 53 injured following a terrorist bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday, according to Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Initial reports found that the explosion has left at least six people dead and 53 injured, Erdogan said in a statement. He did not say who was responsible for the attack.
The explosion occurred on the city's busy Taksim Istiklal Street. Turkish security forces have sealed off the street, officials said.
"Our wounded are being treated," said Governor Ali Yerlikaya in a Tweet about the incident. "We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured."
ABC News' Patrick Reevell contributed to this report.
