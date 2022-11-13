The undermanned Boston Celtics will hit the road Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Boston enters the showdown as the hottest team in the NBA riding a league-high seven-game win streak and sporting the best records in the league at 11-3. Even with all of the success, the Celtics will be severely shorthanded as it will be without the services of Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon to go along with the continued absence of center Robert Williams and wing Danilo Gallinari.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO