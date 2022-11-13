Read full article on original website
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
B&B Star Denise Richards Survives The ‘Most Terrifying Situation’Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks
The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded as they look to earn their eighth straight win Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Boston released its initial injury report for the tilt Tuesady afternoon and listed starting point guard Marcus Smart as probable for the showdown due to right ankle inflammation and fellow guard Malcolm Brogdon as question due to a hamstring injury but the team released an updated report Wednesday and both guards will actually miss the contest.
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Tonight one of the toughest stretches of the Atlanta Hawks schedule continues as they host the Boston Celtics. Boston is riding a seven-game winning streak thanks to their high-powered offense. The dual threat of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have wreaked havoc on opposing defenses and propelled Boston to the...
NBA Reportedly Responds To Absurd Technical Foul Given To Jayson Tatum Vs. Thunder
It sounds like it wasn't just Boston Celtics fans who disagreed with Jayson Tatum's technical foul Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the game knotted at 35 early in the second quarter Thunder big man, Aleksej Pokusevski took the ball and drove toward the net before being fouled by Tatum. The Celtics foul didn't agree with the iffy foul and slapped his hands together. This was a play that has been done likely a million times before, but for some reason, Tatum was issued a technical foul.
76ers’ Joel Embiid Enters MVP Ranking After Big Week
Joel Embiid’s mix of a slow start and multiple absences kept him out of the MVP conversation early on in the 2022-2023 season. Despite the fact the Philadelphia 76ers’ big man has been considered the NBA’s MVP runner-up over the last two seasons, Embiid was outshined by several prospects to begin the new season.
Steph Curry: Warriors Have Championship Caliber Offense
View the original article to see embedded media. Some Warriors fans may feel like the sky is falling with the team having a 4-7 record, but Steph Curry isn't panicking and that's what matters the most. Curry was asked about the potential of the Warriors' offense, and he still believes...
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers look to climb over .500 in Charlotte
The Indiana Pacers return to action after three full days off tonight when they take on the Hornets in Charlotte. The Pacers will hope to improve on their 6-6 record and boost their record over .500 for the first time this season. The Hornets are 4-11, but their record is...
Here’s Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Hawks Road Showdown
The undermanned Boston Celtics will hit the road Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Boston enters the showdown as the hottest team in the NBA riding a league-high seven-game win streak and sporting the best records in the league at 11-3. Even with all of the success, the Celtics will be severely shorthanded as it will be without the services of Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon to go along with the continued absence of center Robert Williams and wing Danilo Gallinari.
Here’s Where Celtics Fell On Latest Edition of NBA Power Rankings
The Boston Celtics are without a doubt the hottest team in the NBA right now. Boston enters its Monday night tilt against the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden riding a league-best six-game win streak and looking for more. The Celtics have been powered by their eye-popping offense which ranks No. 1 in the league at 119.5 points per game.
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers
I don't think the Hornets figured everything out all of a sudden after defeating the Orlando Magic. Their second half defense was nothing to be pleased about and they are still careless with the ball at times on the offensive end. The Pacers backcourt is going to be a handful and with an inconsistent defense, I don't see Charlotte pulling out enough stops to win this one.
New York Giants Week 11 Injury Report: Relatively Healthy
The New York Giants are relatively healthy to start the new work week ahead of their game Sunday against the Lions. Head coach Brian Daboll said that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (workload management), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness), and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) are among those who weren't going to practice Wednesday. Of those, only BEliinger isn't expected to be available for Sunday's home game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Isn’t the Face of the NBA
At age 27, Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly on the top rung of NBA superstars, winning back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and ’20 and bringing the Bucks an NBA title in 2021. Even so, the Greek superstar is not enamored with the spotlight. During an appearance on Serge Ibaka’s How...
Ex-UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay. ‘Don’t want to hide who I am’
Former University of Kentucky basketball player Isaac Humphries, who now plays for Australia’s Melbourne United, sharing the news with his current teammates. “I don’t want to hide who I am anymore,” Humphries told the team after saying he had been struggling with coming to terms with his sexuality while playing professional basketball, according to the video he shared on Nov. 15 to Twitter.
Can Rookie Kyren Williams Claim Rams Top Spot At Running Back?
With the Los Angeles Rams’ offense already on its heels in the wake of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the loss of top wideout Cooper Kupp to a high ankle sprain has the potential to be a knockout blow. Los Angeles placed Kupp on injured...
