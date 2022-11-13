ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Painter Is on the Fast Track to His Phillies Debut

The Philadelphia Phillies’ history with first-round draft picks has been questionable at best. There doesn’t appear to be any question about Andrew Painter, their top pick in 2021. The 19-year-old Painter received two promotions in the Minor Leagues and finished last season at Double-A Reading. Painter’s combined ERA...
Mariners Trade for Blue Jays All-Star

The Seattle Mariners made a trade on Wednesday to make their outfielder tougher for 2023, acquiring Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández. The Mariners made the trade official via social media. In return, the Blue Jays will get right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson and minor league left-handed pitcher Adam Macko. Hernández batted...
Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. believes he ‘could have done better’ in his first year in majors

That first-year-in-the-majors learning experience for Kansas City Royals rookie phenom Bobby Witt Jr. turned out to be more than he ever could’ve imagined. From handling the spotlight — he got a standing ovation at Kauffman Stadium before his first at-bat — to managing his own expectations and the amount of pressure he placed on himself, to seeing the business side of the game with trades as well as front office and staff changes, Witt saw it all unfold right in front of his eyes.
