Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Washington Examiner
'It makes no sense': Chorus of GOP senators call for McConnell to delay leadership election
Following underwhelming results in the midterm elections, a growing number of Republican senators are calling to delay leadership elections in the upper chamber, set for next Wednesday. According to reporting from Politico, Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Lee, (R-UT), and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have signed a letter in an effort...
Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see
After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’
Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates. Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul...
Matt Gaetz mocked GOP leadership over the midterms, dubbing Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel a 'McFailure'
"McCarthy McConnell. McDaniel. McFailure," Gaetz tweeted on Thursday. The post comes as midterm results show a tight contest for control of Congress.
Candidate Who Painted Q-Themed Trump Sign on Lawn Blames GOP Leaders for Loss
Failed Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski released a post-mortem of his unsuccessful campaign on Friday, blasting GOP leadership and defending Donald Trump against allegations that the former president hurt Republican candidates. Majewski, who rose to fame by making raps about Trump and painting his lawn with QAnon-Trump flags, accused Republican leadership of failing to support him in the primary election. He went on to claim the National Republican Congressional Committee made his campaign dependent on its funds, which were withdrawn when he was revealed to have fudged his record about serving in Afghanistan. Majewski’s statement comes amid Republican finger-pointing about the party’s lackluster midterm results. Trump endorsed just five candidates in toss-up House races, per the Cook Political Report; none of his candidates won. Following the failed “red wave,” some elected Republicans have suggested ditching Trump. Virginia's Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears called Trump a “liability” on Thursday and asked her party to “move on.”
Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.
What do the midterm election results mean for Mitt Romney’s political plans?
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney has not revealed if he is running for reelection in 2024. Does Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee’s win impact Romney’s decision? Will Donald Trump running for president have bearing on whether Romney runs for reelection?
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Warren urges Democrats to get 'aggressive' against Republicans after Senate triumph
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is calling on her fellow Democrats to be "aggressive" and put Republicans on the defensive now that her party has secured the Senate for two more years.
Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader
Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
Scoop: Christie applauded after bashing Trump at GOP governor meeting
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie received huge applause at an annual meeting of Republican governors Tuesday morning after blaming former President Trump for GOP failures in the last three elections, according to three sources in the room and a fourth person familiar with the speech. Why it matters: The...
GOP one seat away from controlling House
Republicans are just one seat away from the 218 they need to retake control of the House of Representatives. The big picture: Democrats have already gained control of the Senate after winning key races in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire. Republicans entered the midterms needing five seats to win House...
Mitch McConnell says he 'never predicted a red wave' and that independent and moderate Republican voters were 'frightened' by GOP
McConnell offered a sober diagnosis of his party's poor showing in this year's midterms amid a leadership challenge from Sen. Rick Scott.
2022 midterms: Republican hopes dashed as control of Congress remains in doubt
As a long Tuesday night bled into a bleary Wednesday morning, it was still unclear whether Democrats or Republicans had won control of Congress in the pivotal 2022 midterms. Yet even amid all the electoral confusion, one thing was already abundantly clear: It was not the night Republicans were hoping for.
By the numbers: Former President Donald Trump in Minnesota
Former President Donald Trump is set to make a “very big" announcement during a rally at Mar-A-Lago later today. Many expect it to be a 2024 White House bid. The big picture: Trump has only won one race in Minnesota — he ran unopposed in the 2020 GOP presidential primary — but his 2016 performance was the closest a Republican had come to flipping the state in decades.
Trump failed to comply with subpoena to testify, Jan. 6 panel says
Former President Trump has failed to comply with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, the panel said Monday. The big picture: The panel had issued a subpoena requiring Trump to begin testifying on Nov. 14. Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday to counter the subpoena.
Conservatives mount effort to delay GOP leadership elections
Conservatives both inside and outside of Congress are engaged in a coordinated effort to pressure House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to postpone GOP leadership elections. Why it matters: Conservatives are trying to consolidate power within the party after an unexpectedly weak midterm...
