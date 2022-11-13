ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
The Hill

Graham predicts Democrats will lose Senate; McConnell says we’ll see

After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined Wednesday to predict which party will win the Senate majority, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) expressed confidence Republicans will flip the chamber. During an Wednesday evening appearance on Fox News, Graham told host Jesse Watters that a “tidal wave is coming,” predicting Republican...
DC News Now

Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering from ‘Trump hangover’

Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who had an uneasy relationship with former President Trump during his time in House GOP leadership, on Wednesday said Trump is causing political problems for Republicans and dragging down the party’s candidates. Ryan warned that his party has to do “a lot of soul...
TheDailyBeast

Candidate Who Painted Q-Themed Trump Sign on Lawn Blames GOP Leaders for Loss

Failed Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski released a post-mortem of his unsuccessful campaign on Friday, blasting GOP leadership and defending Donald Trump against allegations that the former president hurt Republican candidates. Majewski, who rose to fame by making raps about Trump and painting his lawn with QAnon-Trump flags, accused Republican leadership of failing to support him in the primary election. He went on to claim the National Republican Congressional Committee made his campaign dependent on its funds, which were withdrawn when he was revealed to have fudged his record about serving in Afghanistan. Majewski’s statement comes amid Republican finger-pointing about the party’s lackluster midterm results. Trump endorsed just five candidates in toss-up House races, per the Cook Political Report; none of his candidates won. Following the failed “red wave,” some elected Republicans have suggested ditching Trump. Virginia's Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears called Trump a “liability” on Thursday and asked her party to “move on.”
UPI News

Kevin McCarthy, GOP's choice for House speaker, faces challenge

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Rep. Kevin McCarthy earned the nod of House Republicans as their nominee for Speaker of the House, but not without a challenge within the party. House Republicans met behind closed doors Tuesday to vote for a nominee while the party is one seat away from taking a slim majority in the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination as expected. What was unexpected was the resistance he faced from the most right-winged members of his party.
The Independent

Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader

Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
Axios

GOP one seat away from controlling House

Republicans are just one seat away from the 218 they need to retake control of the House of Representatives. The big picture: Democrats have already gained control of the Senate after winning key races in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire. Republicans entered the midterms needing five seats to win House...
Axios

By the numbers: Former President Donald Trump in Minnesota

Former President Donald Trump is set to make a “very big" announcement during a rally at Mar-A-Lago later today. Many expect it to be a 2024 White House bid. The big picture: Trump has only won one race in Minnesota — he ran unopposed in the 2020 GOP presidential primary — but his 2016 performance was the closest a Republican had come to flipping the state in decades.
Axios

Trump failed to comply with subpoena to testify, Jan. 6 panel says

Former President Trump has failed to comply with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, the panel said Monday. The big picture: The panel had issued a subpoena requiring Trump to begin testifying on Nov. 14. Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday to counter the subpoena.
Axios

Conservatives mount effort to delay GOP leadership elections

Conservatives both inside and outside of Congress are engaged in a coordinated effort to pressure House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to postpone GOP leadership elections. Why it matters: Conservatives are trying to consolidate power within the party after an unexpectedly weak midterm...
Axios

Axios

