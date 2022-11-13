Fresh off of a miraculous win over the Bills, the Vikings will be tested in a big way for a second consecutive week when the Dallas Cowboys come to Minneapolis this Sunday. The Cowboys blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead in an overtime loss to the Packers this past weekend, but they are an extremely talented team that will challenge the Vikings on both sides of the ball in a game with major NFC seeding implications.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO