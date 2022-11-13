Read full article on original website
Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Eagles Stock Report: The Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are finally like everyone else in the NFL. The league's last undefeated fell to Washington on Monday night, 32-21, in a disastrous performance which was in an odd way the polar opposite of the team's 8-0 start. Philadelphia was so well-rounded in its eight-game run to...
Packers Cut Losses, Release Amari Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the 2021 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made a curious decision in the third round. He not only drafted receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round, he gave up a fourth-round pick to move up to get him. The Packers needed a true slot receiver but, at 5-foot-9 1/2, Rodgers was short – very short – by team standards.
The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some time during the bye week to hash everything out. They needed to take a deep breath, but they also needed to take accountability. And so far, it worked. We owe Najee Harris an apology. We also need to think about who was in...
8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways
Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
Preview: 8-1 Vikings Home Underdogs Against Cowboys in Week 11
Fresh off of a miraculous win over the Bills, the Vikings will be tested in a big way for a second consecutive week when the Dallas Cowboys come to Minneapolis this Sunday. The Cowboys blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead in an overtime loss to the Packers this past weekend, but they are an extremely talented team that will challenge the Vikings on both sides of the ball in a game with major NFC seeding implications.
NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Falling After Loss vs. Panthers?
The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) faced arguably their worst loss of the season this past week against the Carolina Panthers (3-7). The offensive line fell apart and the run game never truly was established in the 25-15 loss against their NFC South rival. To pile on another bad reason behind the...
Lions Week 11 Power Rankings: Belief Is a Powerful Drug
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for their second consecutive victory. "The Lions are now winners of two straight. Sticking it to the Giants, who are winning games in similarly gritty fashion, would bring Dan Campbell’s team full circle, from forgettable Hard Knocks sideshow to missile looking to upend everyone’s dream season."
Romeo Okwara Returns to Lions Practice
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara has returned to the practice field. He suited up for the Lions during Wednesday’s practice leading up to a Week 11 showdown with the New York Giants. Okwara and wide receiver DJ Chark both had their practice windows opened while remaining on injured reserve.
Eagles Sign Linval Joseph, Place Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR
PHILADELPHIA – Help for the Eagles’ ailing run defense is on the way after the team agreed to sign veteran Linval Joseph to a one-year contract on Wednesday. Just as Joseph enters the picture, however, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu appears headed to Injured Reserve per NFL Media. He had played all nine games and his snaps were on the rise after Jordan Davis was placed on IR.
Texans Update: Why’s New RB Eno Benjamin Not Practicing?
HOUSTON - As the Houston Texans began practice Wednesday morning, their new running back wasn't with his teammates on their indoor field. Veteran running back Eno Benjamin, claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Texans from the Arizona Cardinals, is in the process of getting acclimated to his new team and has paperwork, equipment and medical details to complete. He's expected to begin practicing with the Texans on Thursday. Benjamin has been assigned the No. 20 jersey after officially joining the team Wednesday.
Broncos Sign WR/KR Victor Bolden to Practice Squad
Filling a newly-created vacancy on their practice squad, the Denver Broncos signed wide receiver/kick returner Victor Bolden, the team announced Tuesday. A 2017 undrafted free agent, Bolden has made 15 NFL appearances — 13 with the San Francisco 49ers, two with the Buffalo Bills — and registered one career reception for 10 yards. He also spent nearly three years (2019-21) on the Detroit Lions' taxi squad and part of this past summer with the Cardinals.
2023 NFL Draft: Who Do Jaguars Land at No. 5 During In-Season Mock?
There are still 161 days and seven regular-season games left for the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, but that doesn't mean it is too early to look ahead. While the Jaguars once looked like they were firmly on their way toward erasing the yearly tradition of...
Jake Bailey, David Andrews Status: New England Patriots New York Jets Injury Report
FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 11 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at some key positions. The Pats listed a total of seven players on the report as they prepare to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Gillette Stadium.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report - 11/16
QB PJ Walker (ankle) LB Frankie Luvu (illness) DT Daviyon Nixon (illness) S Juston Burris (illness) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
Saints’ Dennis Allen Says Andy Dalton Will Start vs. Rams
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Andy Dalton will stay as the starting quarterback for their Week 11 game against the Rams. He added that making a change at quarterback was discussed and Jameis Winston is still not 100%, per ESPN.
NFL picks against the spread Week 11: Tennessee Titans upset Green Bay Packers
Our NFL picks against the spread are back for Week 11, focusing on some of the most-intriguing matchups on the
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel
Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
How the Jets Can Beat Patriots’ Cornerback Jack Jones in Sunday’s Rematch
This may be a name Jets' fans are familiar with, and it may not be. Jones is a fourth-round rookie out of the University of Arizona, but he is not just any rookie. His name has been tossed into the conversation along with the Jets' Ahmad Gardner for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Steelers Open Week 11 With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are slightly banged up as they begin preparation in Week 11 for the Cincinnati Bengals. Leaving Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Mike Tomlin highlighted four injuries will deal with throughout the week. Running back Najee Harris is nursing knee discomfort that...
