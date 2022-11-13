ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkaska County, MI

Comments / 2

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLUC

Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas

Light lake effect snow will continue during the morning in Marquette and Alger counties. Otherwise, attention shifts to a small low-pressure system, which forms over western Lake Superior today. It will move onshore bringing heavy snow across the west this evening and spreading to the central tomorrow. Plan on higher accumulations in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties with 10-12″+ through Friday. Most areas in the higher elevations will have snow ranges between 7-9″, and lower elevations will be 4-6″ with lower amounts in the south. Roads will be slippery so take caution during your commute. Behind this snow, a colder air mass moves in through the weekend. Temperatures will be at least 10° below normal.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
awesomemitten.com

Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan

As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes in Michigan

One of the Great Lake States, Michigan has four great lakes that account for one-fifth of the world’s surface freshwater and more than 60 miles of coastline. Michigan features more than 11,000 inland lakes in addition to Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, and Lake Huron. Here, you may...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Artemis 1 Parts Built by Harbor Springs Company

Artemis 1 finally took off for the moon on Wednesday, but the big launch wouldn’t be possible without a company in Northern Michigan. “This is a historic moment for mankind, you know, we’re going back to the moon.”. The unmanned mission is set for the moon, with the...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
Banana 101.5

Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?

Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Invasive pest with taste for ornamental shrub lands in Michigan

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI — An invasive pest that likes to feed on boxwood, a popular landscaping shrub, has made an appearance in Michigan. On Nov. 7, agriculture officials announced the state’s first wild detection of box tree moth, an invasive insect native to Asia, which was found in a Lenawee County backyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy