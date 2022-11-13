Read full article on original website
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
Enchanted borealis trails coming to these Michigan state parks this winter
Lanterns, holiday lights, campfires – and hopefully snow – are coming together for Enchanted Borealis Trail hikes at two state parks in December. There will be four hikes at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly and three at Ionia State Recreation Area in Ionia. All the events are 5-8 p.m. The hikes are free; Seven Lakes requires registration.
Disturbance to bring heavy snow for some areas
Light lake effect snow will continue during the morning in Marquette and Alger counties. Otherwise, attention shifts to a small low-pressure system, which forms over western Lake Superior today. It will move onshore bringing heavy snow across the west this evening and spreading to the central tomorrow. Plan on higher accumulations in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties with 10-12″+ through Friday. Most areas in the higher elevations will have snow ranges between 7-9″, and lower elevations will be 4-6″ with lower amounts in the south. Roads will be slippery so take caution during your commute. Behind this snow, a colder air mass moves in through the weekend. Temperatures will be at least 10° below normal.
Winter Storm Watch, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some, snow increasing today
A widespread snow pattern is going to develop across Michigan today and tonight. While most of Lower Michigan will get what we would normally consider light amounts of snow, a few areas will get a much heavier accumulation. It’s these areas that are pointed out by two types of weather advisories.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
Mackinac Island has downtown hotel, another restaurant staying open this winter
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - One of downtown’s most well-known hotels has announced it will stay open all winter, and another popular restaurant will do the same beginning in December, giving Mackinac Island’s off-season visitors more options for the first time in years. The Bicycle Street Inn & Suites...
Snow will be piling up over all sectors of Michigan this week, with some heavy stuff northwest
We will have two weather situations this week that will kick off some occasional robust snow for November. A mid-week weather system will bring some snow everywhere. A late-week surge of cold will produce some heavy lake-effect snow areas. The first area of snow won’t be a big snow, but...
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
The Best Swimming Holes in Michigan
One of the Great Lake States, Michigan has four great lakes that account for one-fifth of the world’s surface freshwater and more than 60 miles of coastline. Michigan features more than 11,000 inland lakes in addition to Lake Michigan, Lake Erie, Lake Superior, and Lake Huron. Here, you may...
Artemis 1 Parts Built by Harbor Springs Company
Artemis 1 finally took off for the moon on Wednesday, but the big launch wouldn’t be possible without a company in Northern Michigan. “This is a historic moment for mankind, you know, we’re going back to the moon.”. The unmanned mission is set for the moon, with the...
13 Weather Plus: More Snow + Winter Tips For West Michigan!
More snow is in the forecast for West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the details and cold weather tips to help you out!
Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?
Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
A Message To Michigan Drivers As Winter Driving Starts Again
The first real snowfall for much of the lower peninsula is in the forecast for this weekend, meaning winter driving will once again play a significant role in whether or not you get to your destination safely. Michigan Winter Rule #1 is to SLOW DOWN. It doesn't matter if you're...
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
As firearm deer season begins, DNR warns hunters: Do not eat deer from certain part of Michigan
As firearm deer hunting season got underway Tuesday in Michigan, the Department of Natural Resources is out with a warning, telling hunters in one part of the state to avoid eating deer.
It’s opening day: See which Michigan counties harvest the most/least deer
Firearm season has begun for Michigan deer hunters. And while it might not be celebrated with a day off from school in all parts of the state, deer hunting happens in all 83 Michigan counties every year.
Jellyfish in Michigan? Students dive in to study freshwater phenomenon
YPSILANTI, MI -- Freshwater jellyfish seem to be popping up around Michigan, prompting questions about the aquatic animal that most people thought could only be found in the ocean. A class of Eastern Michigan University students is spending its first semester tracking these freshwater jellyfish through a biology elective course...
Invasive pest with taste for ornamental shrub lands in Michigan
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI — An invasive pest that likes to feed on boxwood, a popular landscaping shrub, has made an appearance in Michigan. On Nov. 7, agriculture officials announced the state’s first wild detection of box tree moth, an invasive insect native to Asia, which was found in a Lenawee County backyard.
