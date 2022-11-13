ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Aaron Carter’s book publisher postpones release date ‘out of respect’ for family

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YJ94_0j9JcbjG00

The release date for Aaron Carter’s controversial memoir – which he tried to shut down before his untimely death – has been postponed.

“Out of respect for the Carter family, my client has decided to defer the further release of the book at this time,” Scott Atherton, the attorney representing Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds, said in a statement to Page Six.

“Mr. Carter was not just a celebrity but also a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many still grieving for him.”

Atherton alleged in the statement that Carter “wanted his story told,” and chose Symonds, a “well-respected journalist, and author, to tell that story with all its beauty and rawness.”

The statement continued, “Public attention has recently focused on a small number of interactions during Mr. Carter’s early years. The more important story is about Mr. Carter’s life and what people can learn from his professional success, personal struggles, and tragic passing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AlDtR_0j9JcbjG00
The publisher said the decision was made “out of respect” for Carter’s family.
Getty Images

The news comes just days after reps for the late singer — who tragically died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34 — told Page Six that Carter attempted to stop the publication of “Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life.”

“Aaron, in the midst of [working on the book], said, ‘I want nothing to do with this’ and stopped, so the fact that the publisher is saying it’s green-lit, it’s not,” his publicist told us.

“That’s against Aaron’s wishes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzJvD_0j9JcbjG00
The singer was found dead in his bathtub on Nov. 5.
Bruce Glikas

One explosive excerpt from the memoir, which was set to be posthumously released on Tuesday, claimed Carter spent a night at Michael Jackson’s home.

The author claimed Carter allegedly found the “Thriller” chart-topper at the foot of his bed in “tighty-whitey underwear.”

Another excerpt from the book addressed the “I Want Candy” singer’s teen romance with Hilary Duff, alleging he took her virginity when she was about 13 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hxOZ_0j9JcbjG00
Carter welcomed a son, Prince, with Melanie Martin last November.
WireImage

The “Lizzie McGuire” alum, 35, slammed the “disgusting” memoir earlier this week.

“It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a book out to capitalize on this tragedy without taking appropriate time or care to fact check the validity of his work,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

“To water down Aaron’s life story to what seems to be unverified click-bait for profit is disgusting.”

Despite the backlash, Symonds remained steadfast that Carter “hired” him to “help tell the world his story.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dorPf_0j9JcbjG00
The singer, pictured here with older brother Nick Carter, was just 34 when he died.
Getty Images

“That story, while tragically cut short, was filled with good and bad,” he told Page Six earlier this week.

“His life was far from pretty, and understandably certain people in the public eye don’t want some of the stories Aaron tells in his book to come to light. That doesn’t make them any less true or newsworthy.”

The author added, “In addition to being cathartic for him, Aaron hoped this book would help others struggling with addiction and mental illness. I hope and believe it will do that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cELNj_0j9JcbjG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQJX0_0j9JcbjG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poi1Z_0j9JcbjG00

The former child star was found dead in the bathtub of his California home on Nov. 5.

He is survived by his 11-month-old son, Prince, whom he shared with his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin.

Carter’s official cause of death is yet to be revealed, and is pending toxicology results. He reportedly died without a will .

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?

On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. He was just 34 years old. Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing. Until today, however,...
LANCASTER, CA
OK! Magazine

Aaron Carter Texted A Model To Come Over In Hours Leading Up To Untimely Death: Report

Aaron Carter invited a beautiful model over to his house in the hours leading up to his untimely death, it was reported.The late singer — who was found dead in his Lancaster, Calif., home on Saturday, November 5 — reportedly texted Sonya Cruz, 24, asking her to come to his house, going so far as to offer to pay for her Uber ride there and a personal ride home from him.Carter reportedly texted the brunette beauty — she has appeared in international magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Maxim — that she should see him soon, and she replied saying they...
LANCASTER, CA
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen’s pics with Joaquim Valente ‘show Tom Brady what he’s missing’

It’s been just a few weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, but sources who know the couple say the Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in flagrante with jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente. Page Six is told that Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for at least a year and a half. She met him after signing up her son, Benjamin, 12, for lessons in the ancient art of Japanese self-defense before taking lessons herself. While sources close to the 42-year-old model insist to us that she is not dating Valente, who...
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Ex Sends Message to Singer After His Death

Aaron Carter's ex-girlfriend, tattoo artist Lina Valentina, is sharing her happy memories with the singer in light of his death on Saturday. Valentina, 32, shared several intimate videos on her Instagram Story over the weekend, along with a heartbreaking tribute. Carter was found dead in his Lancaster, California home Saturday. He was 34.
LANCASTER, CA
The Independent

Aaron Carter recalls bedroom incident with Michael Jackson in posthumous memoir

Aaron Carter reportedly described for the first time how he stayed over at Michael Jackson’s home after a birthday party, only to wake up and find him at the end of his bed.The late singer apparently mentions the incident in his posthumous memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, according to an advance copy seen by the New York Post.It is Carter’s first detailed account of the incident, though he has alluded to it in previous interviews. The singer died last week in circumstances his family say are still “being investigated”.“Michael and I went into the...
NEW YORK STATE
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline

A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
Popculture

Aaron Carter Had Run in With Police Days Before Untimely Death

Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI on Tuesday following a call from his on-off girlfriend Melanie Martin, though he was later cleared before his reported death on Nov. 5, aged 34. Around 10.45 am, police were called about a driver weaving through traffic suspected of driving under the influence in Antelope Valley, according to TMZ. During field sobriety tests, authorities found the star not to be intoxicated. After locking his keys inside the RV, photos showed the singer climbing into the vehicle via the roof hatch to retrieve them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Michelle Obama reveals Malia and Sasha are sharing a home in Los Angeles

Michelle Obama has revealed her daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, have moved in together and are now sharing a home in Los Angeles. Talking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show Monday, the former first lady recalled the time the sisters invited her and former president Barack Obama, 61, to their “spot.” “We were going to take them to dinner, and they said, ‘Why don’t you come over to our spot for cocktails?’ And we were like, ‘OK let’s see what this is going to be like’. The martinis were a little weak. I don’t think they really...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Christina Applegate explains why she was barefoot at Walk of Fame ceremony

Christina Applegate opted for comfort at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday by going barefoot amid her battle with multiple sclerosis. “For some with MS the feeling of shoes may hurt or make us feel off balance,” the “Dead to Me” star, 50, explained on Twitter alongside a photo of her shoeless feet standing on her new star. “So today I was me. Barefoot.” Applegate was diagnosed with the debilitating disease in early 2021 and first opened up about it publicly that August. “It’s been a strange journey,” the “Sweetest Thing” star tweeted at the time. “But I have been so supported...
Page Six

Aaron Carter died without a will: report

The fate of Aaron Carter’s estate will reportedly be left in the hands of the State of California. The late singer – who was tragically found dead in his bathtub at the age 34 on Nov. 5 – did not leave behind a will, TMZ reports. Sources told the outlet that Carter was advised by his lawyers to draw up a will following the birth of his son, Prince, whom he welcomed with on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin in November 2021. However, he reportedly never got around to it. Per California succession laws, Prince will likely inherit his father’s estate as the “Aaron’s Party” singer was unmarried...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

155K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy