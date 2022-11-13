ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden administration announces extension of the Temporary Protected Status Policy

By CBS3 Staff
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Hundreds of thousands of immigrants will now be able to legally stay within the U.S. until at least the summer of 2024. This is through an extension of the Temporary Protected Status Policy.

The Biden administration announced the extension on Thursday.

It secures deportation protections and work permits for more than 300,000 immigrants from Central America and South Asia, as well as certain Haitian and Sudanese immigrants.

The extension preempts a court decision that could have led to their legal status expiring next year.

Pastor Jack.
6d ago

Biden is giving away our country. Between giving hundreds of thousands immigrants safety policy to meeting with transgendered folks so he can make their lives easier as well. What are the regular Americans to do? When it comes up Vote him out!

DZ Channel
6d ago

Any of the misfortune that is coming for our nation is all on those who voted to give Biden more power. Unchecked political power has been bad for 2 years.

Danny Gossett
6d ago

In other words, this socialist circus can circumvent the law at any time it wants too. A Revolution is coming and it will be televised.

