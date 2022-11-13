Biden administration announces extension of the Temporary Protected Status Policy 00:32

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – Hundreds of thousands of immigrants will now be able to legally stay within the U.S. until at least the summer of 2024. This is through an extension of the Temporary Protected Status Policy.

The Biden administration announced the extension on Thursday.

It secures deportation protections and work permits for more than 300,000 immigrants from Central America and South Asia, as well as certain Haitian and Sudanese immigrants.

The extension preempts a court decision that could have led to their legal status expiring next year.