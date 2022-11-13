ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Related
Wichita Eagle

XFL 2023 Draft: Ranking The Quarterbacks

Initial 2023 XFL Draft quarterback selections have been announced and all indications are that the spring league is looking to place an emphasis on younger players. In fact, of the 15 quarterbacks drafted on Tuesday, nine (60%) hail from the past three draft classes. The DC Defenders are the lone...
Wichita Eagle

Bama in the NFL: 10 Things to Know For Week 11

View the original article to see embedded media. Last week we touched upon Rashaan Evans' success with the Atlanta Falcons, and he went out and looked good again last Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. Evans led his team with 10 tackles and tied his career high with two for a...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

On a Hobbled Offensive Line, Juice Scruggs Is Penn State’s Constant

Penn State's offensive line has labored through trials since last spring, with injuries challenging depth, changing rotations and affecting practice. One constant has been center Juice Scruggs. The redshirt senior captain and two-year starter at guard and center greets his coach ever day by saying, "What's up, big dog?" He...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Wichita Eagle

Jameson Williams ‘Could Be’ Practicing Before Buffalo Bills Game

The Detroit Lions are getting close to rookie wideout Jameson Williams practicing with the team. Williams has yet to play for the Lions after being selected 12th overall in the 2022 Draft. He suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game while playing for Alabama and has spent most of the year rehabbing.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Tannehill Taking Better Care of the Ball

NASHVILLE – In an offseason full of self-reflection, Ryan Tannehill focused on one aspect of his game above all others: ball security. The Tennessee Titans’ 2021 season ended in ugly fashion, with Tannehill throwing three interceptions in a divisional-round playoff loss to Cincinnati. That game followed a regular...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

I don't think the Hornets figured everything out all of a sudden after defeating the Orlando Magic. Their second half defense was nothing to be pleased about and they are still careless with the ball at times on the offensive end. The Pacers backcourt is going to be a handful and with an inconsistent defense, I don't see Charlotte pulling out enough stops to win this one.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Matt Ryan Impressed with Play Caller Parks Frazier

The Indianapolis Colts made a series of surprising moves last week including hiring Jeff Saturday as interim coach. Saturday then named 30-year old pass-game specialist Parks Frazier as the play caller for the rest of the season. Frazier got off to a good start as the Colts got the 25-20...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

