Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Republicans Take Control of the House, NBC News Projects
Republicans will take majority control of the House, NBC News projects. Congressional leadership will be divided, with the Senate staying in Democratic hands. GOP candidates up and down the ballot sought to capitalize on widespread anxieties about crime and inflation, which ranked as top issues throughout the cycle. While President...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch Donald Trump Announce Launch of 2024 Presidential Campaign
[The stream started at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Former President Donald Trump launched his 2024 campaign for president Tuesday night in an effort to seize the momentum, and frontrunner status, in a Republican presidential primary field that is empty for now.
NBC Los Angeles
Blackstone CEO and GOP Megadonor Steve Schwarzman Says He Won't Help Trump During 2024 Primary
Blackstone CEO and Republican megadonor Steve Schwarzman has no plans to fund President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for the White House, at least not in the primary. Schwarzman, one of the GOP's biggest donors, has been a staunch Trump ally since late in the 2016 presidential election. He criticized Trump...
Court gives Biden admin. 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
A federal judge has given the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to roll back Title 42, a policy that allowed migrants to be quickly expelled, ostensibly as a measure to reduce COVID-19 infections.
NBC Los Angeles
Student Debt Forgiveness Is on Hold for Now—Here's Why It's Blocked and What Could Happen Next
After appearing to clear a number of other legal hurdles, President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan has been blocked. Last week, a federal district court in Texas issued a ruling calling the plan "unconstitutional," which the Department of Justice has already appealed on Biden's behalf. And on Monday, addressing a separate lawsuit, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals continued an existing pause on the relief while it considers the plaintiff's arguments.
NBC Los Angeles
Amid Court Challenges to Its Student Debt Forgiveness, Biden Administration Could Extend Payment Pause Yet Again
With the legal challenges to Biden's student loan forgiveness plan mounting, the administration might extend the payment pause on the monthly bills yet again. "I'm sure they have to be considering it as an option," said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for federal student loan servicers.
Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.
A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico.
NBC Los Angeles
FBI Is ‘Extremely Concerned' About China's Influence Through TikTok on U.S. Users
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Tuesday that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S. Wray's remarks build on those from other government officials and members of Congress who have expressed deep skepticism about the ability of the Chinese-owned video platform to protect U.S. user information from an adversarial government.
Comments / 0