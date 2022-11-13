Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Housing is key to attracting Kentucky’s future workforce
The following op-ed is written by Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts, Homebuilders Association of Kentucky CEO / EVP Anetha Sanford, and Kentucky Realtors Association CEO Josh Summers. One of the pillars of the “American dream” is buying a home, an investment where you can lay down...
Northern Kentucky food drive feeds more than just hunger
First Financial and community members collected 183 food items during their Food Drive Oct. 11-21. Branch employees delivered the food to local agencies including Welcome House of Northern Kentucky and Camp Ernst Middle School for distribution around the Northern Kentucky community. The drive coincided with World Food Day on Oct....
Here’s how to protect yourself as the flu spreads across Northern Kentucky
At least 243 cases of flu have been reported across Boone, Kenton, Campbell and Grant counties this week — this time last year, that number was five. Due to an increase in cases, the health department recently released tips for how to stay healthy this flu season. Northern Kentucky’s...
TSA says agents didn’t follow protocol when man brought boxcutter on CVG flight
Written by Molly Schramm, WCPO digital content producer. TSA employees are undergoing remediation training after allowing a man to bring two box cutters aboard a CVG flight headed to Tampa, TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha said. The pilots were forced to make an emergency landing after the man threatened to stab...
8th Region/32nd District girls basketball preview: Simon Kenton, Walton-Verona seek deeper postseason runs
The Anderson County Bearcats led by last year’s Kentucky Miss Basketball Amyia Jenkins have won the last three 8th Region titles. But now that Jenkins graduated and took her talents to the University of Kentucky, consensus is the region is wide open. The Simon Kenton Pioneers and Walton-Verona Bearcats hope to make it back to the region tournament while the Grant County Braves could battle both for a spot in it.
