Kentucky State

Op-Ed: Housing is key to attracting Kentucky’s future workforce

The following op-ed is written by Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts, Homebuilders Association of Kentucky CEO / EVP Anetha Sanford, and Kentucky Realtors Association CEO Josh Summers. One of the pillars of the “American dream” is buying a home, an investment where you can lay down...
Northern Kentucky food drive feeds more than just hunger

First Financial and community members collected 183 food items during their Food Drive Oct. 11-21. Branch employees delivered the food to local agencies including Welcome House of Northern Kentucky and Camp Ernst Middle School for distribution around the Northern Kentucky community. The drive coincided with World Food Day on Oct....
8th Region/32nd District girls basketball preview: Simon Kenton, Walton-Verona seek deeper postseason runs

The Anderson County Bearcats led by last year’s Kentucky Miss Basketball Amyia Jenkins have won the last three 8th Region titles. But now that Jenkins graduated and took her talents to the University of Kentucky, consensus is the region is wide open. The Simon Kenton Pioneers and Walton-Verona Bearcats hope to make it back to the region tournament while the Grant County Braves could battle both for a spot in it.
WALTON, KY

