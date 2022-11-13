ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Sharp Drop in Mortgage Rates Does Little to Boost Demand

Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
NBC Los Angeles

Microsoft, Meta and Others Face Rising Drought Risk to Their Data Centers

Drought conditions are worsening in the U.S., and that is having an outsized impact on the real estate that houses the internet. Data centers generate massive amounts of heat through their servers because of the enormous amount of power they use. Water is the cheapest and most common method used to cool the centers.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Binance CEO Says Crypto ‘Will Be Fine' and Announces Industry Recovery Fund

The CEO of the largest online exchange for trading cryptocurrency, Binance, said he is establishing a recovery fund to help people in the industry, while saying the sector "will be fine." Changpeng Zhao said cryptocurrency had "shown extreme resilience," suggesting he didn't expect recent turbulence in the industry to cause...
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
NBC Los Angeles

UK Inflation Hits 41-Year High of 11.1% as Food and Energy Prices Continue to Soar

LONDON — U.K. inflation jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, exceeding expectations as food, transport and energy prices continued to squeeze households and businesses. Economists polled by Reuters had projected an annual increase in the consumer price index of 10.7%, and October's print marks an increase...
NBC Los Angeles

Euro Zone Predicted to Have a Deep Recession and a Difficult, Slow Recovery

"Consumer confidence has plunged so badly that the recession will likely not be shallow," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, told CNBC. Preliminary growth estimates for the region suggest a slowdown in the third quarter from the previous-three month period — from 0.8% growth to 0.2%. Belgium, Latvia and...
NBC Los Angeles

Cisco Shares Pop on Earnings Beat and Increased 2023 Forecast

Cisco reported fiscal first-quarter results on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. The company cited an "easing supply situation" and lifted its guidance for fiscal 2023. Revenue increased 6% from a year earlier. Cisco reported fiscal first-quarter results on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates and boosted...
NBC Los Angeles

The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds

An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
NBC Los Angeles

Attabotics Raises $71 Million as Startups Vie With Amazon Over Robotic Warehouse of the Future

Attabotics, a 3-D robotics supply chain company, raised $71.7 million in new funding. The fundraise comes amid a broader push to optimize e-commerce shipping fulfillment and warehouse technology. Amazon, which has made a series of robotics acquisitions in recent years, introduced Sparrow this month, a new robotic arm with artificial...
NBC Los Angeles

From $32 Billion to Criminal Investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire Vanished Overnight

Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of bitcoin on exchanges around the world. Today, that price is pretty much uniform across the exchanges, but back then, Bankman-Fried previously told CNBC, he would sometimes see a 60% difference in the value of the coin. His immediate instinct, he said, was to get in on the arbitrage trade — buying bitcoin on one exchange, selling it back on another exchange, and then earning a profit equivalent to the price spread.
NBC Los Angeles

‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech

LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Carnival, Advance Auto Parts and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Carnival — Shares of the cruise line plummeted more than 13% in extended trading after the company announced plans to raise more debt. Carnival announced a private offering of $1 billion in convertible senior notes due in 2027. Shares of rival cruise operators Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line fell about 2% and 3.3%, respectively, on the news.
NBC Los Angeles

Finding Bright Spots in the Bitcoin Bear Market

Despite a tumultuous year for cryptocurrencies and their trading platforms, there remains a bright spot in the space: bitcoin futures ETFs. The funds have seen record trading volume in 2022, while still operating smoothly in a regulated market. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) hit a trading record on Nov. 8, surpassing its previous record by 64%. And volume for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) also on Nov. 8 spiked 366% higher than any day since its launch, according to ProShares.
NBC Los Angeles

How the Infamous Market Crash of 1987 Could Ease Your Worries About Stocks

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. Sometimes, when I feel myself getting wrapped up in drama in my life, I like to take a second to zoom out and put things in perspective. And no, I don't mean ask my therapist about it. I...
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls as Investors Digest Retail Sales Figures

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped Wednesday as markets absorbed better-than-expected retail sales data. The yield on the 10-year note was 8 basis points lower at 3.716%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last flat at 4.374%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point...

Comments / 0

Community Policy