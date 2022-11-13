ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Son Stabs 54-Year-Old Mom to Death After Argument in Deer Park Home

A 33-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his own mother to death inside her Deer Park home. Police say Gabriel Cabral visited his mother on Tuesday night. A source with knowledge of the investigation tells NBC New York that he did not feel well and checked himself into Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for a psychiatric evaluation. That same source says he left the hospital, went back to his mother’s home, got into an argument with her and allegedly stabbed her multiple times.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Police Searching for Man Who Attacked Food Cart Vendor

The NYPD is looking for a man who assaulted and robbed a man selling food near Grand Army Plaza on Nov. 9. Investigators say the man approached a food cart on Flatbush Ave. around 7:30 a.m. and demanded the 59-year-old vendor give him free food. When the vendor refused, police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYPD Busts 32 Alleged Members of Rival Gangs That Have Terrorized Brooklyn Communities

Police announced a major gang take down they claim is responsible for terrorizing people in and around the Brownsville neighborhood for some time. The NYPD, along with the Brooklyn district attorney's office, said Tuesday that 32 alleged members of two rival gangs, accused in 19 shootings, were arrested following a two-year investigation. Among the 14 victims was an innocent 3-year-old girl leaving daycare.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Off-Duty Rikers Officer Wounded in Deadly Weekend Chelsea Shootings

Detectives were still searching Monday for two gunmen wanted in a pair of weekend shootings that rattled the typically quiet Chelsea neighborhood. The gun violence started around 10 p.m. Saturday when a shooter left one man dead outside a warehouse frequently used as a nightlife venue. Responding officers found the man on West 25th Street, steps from the entrance to Manhattan's High Line.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline

Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline. Suffolk County Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline from a Brookhaven gas station. He was last seen at USA Gas on Montauk Highway, where he asked an employee to fill up his tank and then left without paying. Police...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Clock Ticking on Reward in Unsolved Funeral Killing of NY Father of 3

A new reward strategy is being deployed in one New York community in hopes of boosting attention for a father's unsolved killing at a funeral service last year. The family of Jeremy Logan renewed their call for justice Monday as officials upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of his shooter. The reward offer -- increased to $7,500 -- will only be offered through the end of the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

‘Toys of Terror:' NJ City Escalates Dirt Bike Crackdown With Gas Ban

New Jersey's third-biggest city is revving up its crackdown against illegal dirt bikes. City leaders in Paterson approved a new ordinance in hopes of combatting growing concerns from dirt bikes, ATVs, and other illegal vehicles. That order will bar gas station attendants from putting gas into those rides. "I call...
PATERSON, NJ
NBC New York

NYC's Oldest Gay Bar May Soon Get Landmark Status

Before the Stonewall Inn became known as the birthplace of the gay rights movement in the U.S., and the riots that helped bring the movement into the national spotlight, there was Julius'. Located in the heart of Greenwich Village, at West 10th Street and Waverly Place, manager Adan Garcia said...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy