NBC New York
Son Stabs 54-Year-Old Mom to Death After Argument in Deer Park Home
A 33-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his own mother to death inside her Deer Park home. Police say Gabriel Cabral visited his mother on Tuesday night. A source with knowledge of the investigation tells NBC New York that he did not feel well and checked himself into Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for a psychiatric evaluation. That same source says he left the hospital, went back to his mother’s home, got into an argument with her and allegedly stabbed her multiple times.
NBC New York
Police Searching for Man Who Attacked Food Cart Vendor
The NYPD is looking for a man who assaulted and robbed a man selling food near Grand Army Plaza on Nov. 9. Investigators say the man approached a food cart on Flatbush Ave. around 7:30 a.m. and demanded the 59-year-old vendor give him free food. When the vendor refused, police...
NBC New York
NYPD Busts 32 Alleged Members of Rival Gangs That Have Terrorized Brooklyn Communities
Police announced a major gang take down they claim is responsible for terrorizing people in and around the Brownsville neighborhood for some time. The NYPD, along with the Brooklyn district attorney's office, said Tuesday that 32 alleged members of two rival gangs, accused in 19 shootings, were arrested following a two-year investigation. Among the 14 victims was an innocent 3-year-old girl leaving daycare.
NBC New York
Police Searching for Group That Used Wooden Board to Beat Man to Death in Queens
The hunt for a killer continued on Monday, a day after a man was beaten to death with a wooden board outside a gas station in Queens following an argument with a group of men, according to police. Esvin Vasquez, a 22-year-old father, got into some sort of fight around...
NBC New York
NYC Driver, Traffic Agent Brawl Over Parking Ticket in Brooklyn, Video Shows
Police are looking for a man seen on camera getting in the face of, and then attacking, a uniformed New York City traffic agent who gave him a parking ticket in Brooklyn this week, authorities say. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the traffic agent and a man getting...
NBC New York
I-Team: More NYers are Being Arrested or Ticketed While Recording Video of NYPD
Data reported by the NYPD show police officers in New York City have dramatically increased enforcement against people using cell phone cameras to record the police. Under the city’s new “Right to Record” law, the NYPD must report statistics on how many people are arrested or ticketed while capturing video or pictures of police interactions.
NBC New York
4 NYC Drivers Carjacked, Some at Gunpoint, in Brazen Rear-Ending Scheme
The NYPD is looking for two people in a series of Brooklyn and Queens carjackings last month -- one that involved a vehicle closely following, then rear-ending, its target each time, authorities say. All four vehicle heists happened in a 12-day span in the two boroughs, police say. The first...
NBC New York
Off-Duty Rikers Officer Wounded in Deadly Weekend Chelsea Shootings
Detectives were still searching Monday for two gunmen wanted in a pair of weekend shootings that rattled the typically quiet Chelsea neighborhood. The gun violence started around 10 p.m. Saturday when a shooter left one man dead outside a warehouse frequently used as a nightlife venue. Responding officers found the man on West 25th Street, steps from the entrance to Manhattan's High Line.
NBC New York
Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline
Suffolk County Police Searching for Man Stealing Gasoline. Suffolk County Police are searching for a man who stole gasoline from a Brookhaven gas station. He was last seen at USA Gas on Montauk Highway, where he asked an employee to fill up his tank and then left without paying. Police...
NBC New York
‘I Have No Excuse:' Tearful Woman in NYPD Firebombing Apologizes to ‘Everybody'
A New York woman charged on federal crimes for firebombing an occupied NYPD vehicle during an eruption of demonstrations in the city following George Floyd's killing by a police officer in Minnesota has been sentenced to six years in prison. Samantha Shader, of Catskill, New York, was found guilty of...
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Brutal NYC Pipe Beating of Subway Cleaner During AM Rush
The attacker behind this month's brutal beating of a subway custodian, bashed in the face with a metal pipe while working in the New York City transit system, has been arrested, police said. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathan Frias following his arrest Sunday, more than a week after the Nov. 4...
NBC New York
What Happened to Claire? Irish Family Offers $35,000 Reward in Astoria Death Mystery
An investigation into the death of a 26-year-old Queens woman originally from Ireland has gone global, with the woman's family overseas offering up a $35,000 reward for information in her case as local leads apparently sputter. Claire McKenna, who lived in Astoria, was found unconscious and partially clothed, lying face...
NBC New York
NYC Medical Examiner Office Employee Steals Louis Vuitton Bag at Body Pickup: DOI
A longtime New York City medical examiner's office employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Louis Vuitton bag from a dead woman he had been assigned to transfer from her home to the agency's Manhattan headquarters. Trevor Rheams, a 49-year-old from Jamaica, Queens, is charged with petit larceny and...
NBC New York
NYC May Have Spent ‘Several Million' on Randall's Island Migrants Tents: Comptroller
How much taxpayer money did New York City spend on emergency housing for asylum seekers, specifically at two controversial facilities that turned out to be short-lived? City Comptroller Brad Lander wants to know. After Mayor Eric Adams announced the plan to shut down the migrant relief center on Randall's Island,...
NBC New York
NYC Puppy's Suspected Rat Poison Death Prompts Tragic Warning to Pet Owners
Dog lovers in a Manhattan neighborhood are on edge after a man said his beloved puppy accidentally gobbled up poison during one of their walks and is now dead. Ralph Edwards said no one could resist the infectious energy of his 7-month-old Rottweiler pup named Cali during their daily walks through his Washington Heights neighborhood.
NBC New York
Clock Ticking on Reward in Unsolved Funeral Killing of NY Father of 3
A new reward strategy is being deployed in one New York community in hopes of boosting attention for a father's unsolved killing at a funeral service last year. The family of Jeremy Logan renewed their call for justice Monday as officials upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of his shooter. The reward offer -- increased to $7,500 -- will only be offered through the end of the year.
NBC New York
‘Toys of Terror:' NJ City Escalates Dirt Bike Crackdown With Gas Ban
New Jersey's third-biggest city is revving up its crackdown against illegal dirt bikes. City leaders in Paterson approved a new ordinance in hopes of combatting growing concerns from dirt bikes, ATVs, and other illegal vehicles. That order will bar gas station attendants from putting gas into those rides. "I call...
NBC New York
5 Dead in Worst NYC Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Since 2015: What to Know
Five people died of Legionnaires' disease over the summer at a New York City nursing home that had been cited repeatedly for improper maintenance of cooling towers where Legionella bacteria can spread, The New York Times reported. The outbreak at Amsterdam Nursing Home, a 409-bed facility in upper Manhattan, was...
NBC New York
NYC's Oldest Gay Bar May Soon Get Landmark Status
Before the Stonewall Inn became known as the birthplace of the gay rights movement in the U.S., and the riots that helped bring the movement into the national spotlight, there was Julius'. Located in the heart of Greenwich Village, at West 10th Street and Waverly Place, manager Adan Garcia said...
NBC New York
The Golden Girls Kitchen Opens for Lunch in NYC Soon: See the Menu Here
We almost forgot to remind you -- almost. You can thank us for being a friend later. It was nearly a month ago that we told you a now-iconic pop-up, The Golden Girls Kitchen, would be coming to New York City -- and it was supposed to open its doors in the heart of midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
