A 33-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his own mother to death inside her Deer Park home. Police say Gabriel Cabral visited his mother on Tuesday night. A source with knowledge of the investigation tells NBC New York that he did not feel well and checked himself into Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for a psychiatric evaluation. That same source says he left the hospital, went back to his mother’s home, got into an argument with her and allegedly stabbed her multiple times.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO