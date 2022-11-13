Read full article on original website
Johnson explains her push for post-election audits
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s incoming secretary of state says adding post-election audits would be a positive change. Republican Monae Johnson of Rapid City received 64% of the vote last week to win the 2022 general election over Democrat Tom Cool of Sioux Falls. Her 212,348-119,975 victory...
800 pages of public comments largely opposed to social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the November 21 social studies standard public hearing, the South Dakota Board of Education Standards has released more than 800 pages of public comments. The comments, which can be submitted until 2 p.m. CT on Friday, November 18, include current and former...
South Dakota to receive $4.2 million from Google in multistate settlement
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota will receive more than $4.2 million from Google as part of a multistate settlement with the giant technology company. South Dakota’s share won’t go into its general fund, however. “The money will go into the attorney general’s...
SD House candidate arrested for rape days after election
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Just days after running for a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives, a western South Dakota candidate is facing serious charges. 37-year-old Bud May was booked into the Pennington County jail just after 4 a.m. Sunday. He’s charged with second-degree rape, which...
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
Jackley chooses Satterlee as South Dakota DCI director
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will have a new director when state Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley takes office in January. An announcement Monday said Jackley has chosen Dan Satterlee. The attorney general picks the DCI director. Satterlee has worked since mid-2017 for the...
Jackley shares vision for AG’s office moving forward
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a familiar face back in the attorney general’s office come January. Marty Jackley was the only candidate for the position on the ballot last week. He easily took back the role and will once again serve as the state’s...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
SD Indian education panel recommends changes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state government panel that focuses on Indian education in South Dakota wants schools to show their curriculums reflect Native American culture. The Indian Education Advisory Council recommended Monday that the state Department of Education have each school provide a statement that the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings are taught. The statement would be part of a school’s accreditation process.
A look back at Sanford’s last successful merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is working to create a new health system with Fairview Health Services out of the twin cities. This isn’t the first time Sanford has made plans to merge with another organization. The process usually takes several months and it doesn’t always end with a deal.
Sanford Health & Fairview Health Services agree to merge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Major changes could be on the way for health care in the Midwest. Sanford Health announced it’s planning to combine services with Fairview Health Services in Minnesota. Sanford and Fairview have signed a non-binding letter of intent for the merger. Administrators at both...
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
Slippery roads reported across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
A tradition of fancy dancing
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – November is Native American Heritage Month, but the traditions and cultures of America’s Indigenous people are honored and taught year-round in South Dakota’s nine tribes. A popular way they do that is through pow wows or Wacipis. These events feature different styles of...
Crow Ghost sentenced to life for murder
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A McLaughin man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of First Degree Murder. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that 44-year-old Casey Crow Ghost was sentenced to life in federal prison on Monday. Authorities say his romantic partner was...
More light snow and cold in the forecast
Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
Chilly Through the Week; Spotty Snow Chances – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, November 14
We’ve seen snow in portions of KELOLAND, especially through the northern Black Hills…where winter weather advisories remain in place through Tuesday morning. Several more inches of accumulation will be expected in the advisory area. As we head into the night, we may see a few more flurries through...
