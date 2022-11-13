Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic are both being placed on paid administrative leave following an in-custody death Tuesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, its dispatch center received a 911 call around 4:41 p.m. that a man was experiencing a mental health episode inside a home in the 200 block of Mount View Lane. A member of CSPD’s Crisis Response Team (CRT) was sent to the area.
Juvenile arrested after crashing stolen car into Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A juvenile was arrested after they crashed a stolen car into a Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle in the northeast part of Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police received a report for a hit-and-run accident involving a Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle at the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway, just after The post Juvenile arrested after crashing stolen car into Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t sharing any information publicly about an incident in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Authorities had a road blocked off in the area of Grant Avenue and Caramillo Street east of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. As of 11:30 a.m., the FBI was still on scene conducting some type of operation or investigation.
MISSING: Teen last seen Tuesday in Security-Widefield area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing teenager in El Paso County. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Jaylyn Edmonds. Edmonds reportedly left her home in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in the Security-Widefield area on Tuesday.
Pueblo man arrested following drug bust in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a Pueblo man following a drug bust on Thursday, Nov. 10. Kevin Johnson, also known as KJ, was found with considerable amounts of narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamines and 88 blue fentanyl pills, per CCPD. Officers stated that both the heroin and meth field-tested positive […]
MISSING: Mystery still surrounds disappearance of a Colorado Springs mother
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado Springs mother went missing, police are reaching out to the public for help with the missing person case. On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department shared a photo of Edith Bernice Lehnerz. She was 38 went she was reported missing in 1995 on Nov. 16. Police say family members reported her missing after she didn’t make it to a friend’s house.
Man charged with killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens enters plea
EPSO: Man dies after domestic disturbance and shooting
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A reported domestic disturbance turns deadly in El Paso County after a man is found dead near Fountain. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Saturday, Nov. 12, just before 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Pemmican Point, an unincorporated portion of Fountain, […]
WATCH: Investigation after man dies while in custody
13-year-old driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) vehicle was hit by a stolen vehicle late Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway, a couple of blocks east of Powers Boulevard. After the crash, […]
Man arrested after police recover handgun, drugs inside stolen vehicle in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after police recovered a handgun and drugs inside a stolen vehicle in Pueblo on Friday. Around 3:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of N. Elizabeth St. on a call for a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, they saw...
1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance,” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.
Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian along Powers in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A reported hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced northbound Powers was closed at Palmer Park Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. for the investigation. Police at the scene of the crash told 11 News a man was crossing the road near Omaha Boulevard when he was hit. Early into the investigation, police believe it was a hit-and-run crash. Police add witnesses at the scene were able to get a license plate number and officers were able to track the suspect vehicle down. Alleged driver Luke Zahn, 41, was arrested.
Colorado Springs police search for suspect in multiple attempted armed robberies in one night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in an armed robbery and two attempted armed robberies Sunday night. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers received reports of an attempted robbery at 8:08 p.m. CSPD said the suspects tried robbing the Cullivers at 2925 New Center Point. While in The post Colorado Springs police search for suspect in multiple attempted armed robberies in one night appeared first on KRDO.
Don’t spend Thanksgiving in jail: Colorado law enforcement heightening DUI patrols for the holiday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement want to ensure there are no empty seats at the table this Thanksgiving. With traffic deaths approaching all-time highs in both Colorado Springs and the state as a whole, authorities are showing zero tolerance towards anyone who makes the selfish decision to drink and drive.
WATCH: Hit-and-run crash under investigation in Colorado Springs
Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night. Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend. According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near...
Colorado Springs man accused of killing teen coworker back in court set to plead guilty or not guilty
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the man accused of murdering his 17-year-old high school coworker is back in court. In June, the body of Riley Whitelaw was found in the backroom of a Colorado Springs Walgreens. Now, her accused killer, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, will be back in court at 1:30 p.m. for an arraignment. The post Colorado Springs man accused of killing teen coworker back in court set to plead guilty or not guilty appeared first on KRDO.
Man charged with killing teen co-worker in Colorado Springs heads to court today
WATCH: Person shot in Fountain
