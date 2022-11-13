Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Opportunities Await Investors in the Tech Sector. Here Is a Corner That's Ripe for Growth
As we see valuations soften in many parts of the market today, it can feel like an uncertain time for investors, especially in technology. However, on close examination, investing specifically in enterprise software will continue to be one of the best uses of capital anywhere in the financial and technology markets. The current environment will likely continue to create opportunities, the same way past dislocations have done. Several factors play into this scenario.
Sea Limited Stock Jumps as Much as 41% as Company Renews Focus on Profitability
Shares of Sea Limited jumped as much as 41% following Tuesday's announcement of its third-quarter financial results, after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss...
Jim Cramer Says the Fed Should Consider Retail Earnings Over Economic Data for Its Inflation Strategy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the Federal Reserve must pay attention to recent retail earnings reports to plan the rest of its battle against inflation. "I am begging the Fed to look at what's happening at individual companies – big ones, not small ones – so that they'll be a little less ruthless going forward," he said.
Sharp Drop in Mortgage Rates Does Little to Boost Demand
Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
First Solar Selects Alabama for New Factory as Inflation Reduction Act Prompts Domestic Manufacturing Boom
First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. panel factory. The company will spend more than $1 billion on the new site, which it said will be producing by 2025. CEO Mark Widmar previously said the recently passed climate bill was a...
‘Profoundly Disturbing': The PR Firm for the COP27 Climate Summit Has a Long History With Big Oil
Hill and Knowlton Strategies has been sharply criticized for what critics say is a long track record of spreading disinformation on behalf of its Big Oil clients. "There is almost no more inappropriate agency to bring on to lead communications for a climate summit," Duncan Meisel, campaign director at Clean Creatives, told CNBC via telephone.
Binance CEO Says Crypto ‘Will Be Fine' and Announces Industry Recovery Fund
The CEO of the largest online exchange for trading cryptocurrency, Binance, said he is establishing a recovery fund to help people in the industry, while saying the sector "will be fine." Changpeng Zhao said cryptocurrency had "shown extreme resilience," suggesting he didn't expect recent turbulence in the industry to cause...
Homebuilder Sentiment Drops to a Decade Low, as Builders Add More Incentives
Of the index's three components, current sales conditions fell 6 points to 39, and sales expectations in the next six months dropped 4 points to 31. Buyer traffic declined 5 points to 20. The drop in November is the 11th straight monthly decline and the lowest level since June 2012,...
Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
Lowe's Says It's Not Seeing Negative Impact of Inflation as Sales, Profit Top Expectations
Lowe's reported third quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations. "We're not seeing the negative impacts of inflation," CEO Marvin Ellison said. Lowe's reported results a day after rival Home Depot's earnings topped expectations. Lowe's said Wednesday that high inflation isn't hurting sales as it reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall...
Sam Bankman-Fried Wanted to Let Retail Investors Borrow Money to Trade Crypto Derivatives: CFTC Head
Sam Bankman-Fried was lobbying the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to back him on a product for retail traders that was built on leverage. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam told CNBC that Bankman-Fried had been trying to convince regulators for almost a year to let him introduce a derivatives product that would allow trades with borrowed money.
Elon Musk's Idea for Paid Twitter Verification Is ‘Completely Flawed,' EU Competition Chief Says
Twitter recently launched a subscription service, whereby users paying $7.99/month would obtain the social media platform's coveted blue check — a tool previously used to verify the identity of politicians, journalists and other public figures. New Twitter CEO and sole director Elon Musk said Tuesday that the blue check...
Amazon Starts Cutting Jobs, With Layoffs Hitting Alexa Unit and Cloud Gaming Division
Amazon has begun laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce. CEO Andy Jassy has moved aggressively to cut costs across Amazon, and the company previously said it would freeze hiring in its corporate workforce. Amazon on Tuesday began laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce as...
Attabotics Raises $71 Million as Startups Vie With Amazon Over Robotic Warehouse of the Future
Attabotics, a 3-D robotics supply chain company, raised $71.7 million in new funding. The fundraise comes amid a broader push to optimize e-commerce shipping fulfillment and warehouse technology. Amazon, which has made a series of robotics acquisitions in recent years, introduced Sparrow this month, a new robotic arm with artificial...
Fed's Waller Says He's Open to a Half-Point Rate Hike at December Meeting
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday he's open to reducing the level of interest rate increases to half a percentage point in December. "But I won't be making a judgment about that until I see more data," he said at a speech in Phoenix, where he also vowed not to be "head-faked" by an encouraging inflation report last week.
The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds
An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
ECB Will Do ‘Whatever Is Necessary' to Get Inflation to 2%, Vice President Says
ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told CNBC the central bank needed to keep inflation expectations anchored. In a report published Wednesday, the ECB said households and businesses were under pressure from high rates, a poor economic outlook and monetary tightening; but government support needed to be "targeted." De Guindos...
It's Been a Rough Year for Crypto — But Investors Still May Have a Tax Bill. Here's How to Prepare
After a rough year for cryptocurrency, including the recent FTX collapse, there may be tax opportunities for crypto investors. Despite recent losses, investors may have surprise gains for 2022, according to experts. After a rough year for cryptocurrency, taxes may not be a top priority for digital currency investors battered...
Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. The FTX founder said the company's assets were "fine" two...
