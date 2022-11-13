ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Op-Ed: Opportunities Await Investors in the Tech Sector. Here Is a Corner That's Ripe for Growth

As we see valuations soften in many parts of the market today, it can feel like an uncertain time for investors, especially in technology. However, on close examination, investing specifically in enterprise software will continue to be one of the best uses of capital anywhere in the financial and technology markets. The current environment will likely continue to create opportunities, the same way past dislocations have done. Several factors play into this scenario.
NBC Connecticut

Sea Limited Stock Jumps as Much as 41% as Company Renews Focus on Profitability

Shares of Sea Limited jumped as much as 41% following Tuesday's announcement of its third-quarter financial results, after the company said it will renew its focus on profitability instead of outright, blistering growth. The company fell deeper into the red in the third quarter ending September, as adjusted EBITDA loss...
NBC Connecticut

Sharp Drop in Mortgage Rates Does Little to Boost Demand

Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
NBC Connecticut

Binance CEO Says Crypto ‘Will Be Fine' and Announces Industry Recovery Fund

The CEO of the largest online exchange for trading cryptocurrency, Binance, said he is establishing a recovery fund to help people in the industry, while saying the sector "will be fine." Changpeng Zhao said cryptocurrency had "shown extreme resilience," suggesting he didn't expect recent turbulence in the industry to cause...
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Says There's a ‘Real Possibility' the Fed Can Engineer a Soft Landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "The market hung in there, even in the face of some incredibly negative headlines," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes...
NBC Connecticut

Lowe's Says It's Not Seeing Negative Impact of Inflation as Sales, Profit Top Expectations

Lowe's reported third quarter earnings Wednesday, beating analyst expectations. "We're not seeing the negative impacts of inflation," CEO Marvin Ellison said. Lowe's reported results a day after rival Home Depot's earnings topped expectations. Lowe's said Wednesday that high inflation isn't hurting sales as it reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall...
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Starts Cutting Jobs, With Layoffs Hitting Alexa Unit and Cloud Gaming Division

Amazon has begun laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce. CEO Andy Jassy has moved aggressively to cut costs across Amazon, and the company previously said it would freeze hiring in its corporate workforce. Amazon on Tuesday began laying off employees in its corporate and tech workforce as...
NBC Connecticut

Attabotics Raises $71 Million as Startups Vie With Amazon Over Robotic Warehouse of the Future

Attabotics, a 3-D robotics supply chain company, raised $71.7 million in new funding. The fundraise comes amid a broader push to optimize e-commerce shipping fulfillment and warehouse technology. Amazon, which has made a series of robotics acquisitions in recent years, introduced Sparrow this month, a new robotic arm with artificial...
NBC Connecticut

Fed's Waller Says He's Open to a Half-Point Rate Hike at December Meeting

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday he's open to reducing the level of interest rate increases to half a percentage point in December. "But I won't be making a judgment about that until I see more data," he said at a speech in Phoenix, where he also vowed not to be "head-faked" by an encouraging inflation report last week.
NBC Connecticut

The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds

An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
NBC Connecticut

ECB Will Do ‘Whatever Is Necessary' to Get Inflation to 2%, Vice President Says

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told CNBC the central bank needed to keep inflation expectations anchored. In a report published Wednesday, the ECB said households and businesses were under pressure from high rates, a poor economic outlook and monetary tightening; but government support needed to be "targeted." De Guindos...
NBC Connecticut

Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. The FTX founder said the company's assets were "fine" two...

