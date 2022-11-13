Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Rick Scott Will Challenge Mitch McConnell for Top Senate Leadership Post
Sen. Rick Scott announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate during a meeting of the GOP members on Tuesday. A spokesman for Scott, of Florida, confirmed the announcement. The Kentucky Republican has held the leadership position since 2007, making him the...
NBC Miami
Republicans Endorse McCarthy for U.S. House Speaker, a Crucial Test for the Embattled GOP Leader
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won the support of a majority of his own caucus in an election to choose the party's nominee for speaker of the House. The results of the secret ballot vote were 188 votes for McCarthy and 31 for his challenger, Rep. Andy Biggs. McCarthy...
NBC Miami
Republicans Take Control of the House, NBC News Projects
Republicans will take majority control of the House, NBC News projects. Congressional leadership will be divided, with the Senate staying in Democratic hands. GOP candidates up and down the ballot sought to capitalize on widespread anxieties about crime and inflation, which ranked as top issues throughout the cycle. While President...
NBC Miami
Donald Trump, Twice Impeached and Under FBI Investigation, Launches 2024 White House Bid
Former President Donald Trump has officially launched a campaign for president in 2024, filing papers with the FEC declaring himself a candidate for the presidency and establishing a campaign committee. The campaign will be Trump's third run for president, but his first time trying to win votes since his refusal...
NBC Miami
Blackstone CEO and GOP Megadonor Steve Schwarzman Says He Won't Help Trump During 2024 Primary
Blackstone CEO and Republican megadonor Steve Schwarzman has no plans to fund President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for the White House, at least not in the primary. Schwarzman, one of the GOP's biggest donors, has been a staunch Trump ally since late in the 2016 presidential election. He criticized Trump...
Court gives Biden admin. 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
A federal judge has given the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to roll back Title 42, a policy that allowed migrants to be quickly expelled, ostensibly as a measure to reduce COVID-19 infections.
NBC Miami
Student Debt Forgiveness Is on Hold for Now—Here's Why It's Blocked and What Could Happen Next
After appearing to clear a number of other legal hurdles, President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan has been blocked. Last week, a federal district court in Texas issued a ruling calling the plan "unconstitutional," which the Department of Justice has already appealed on Biden's behalf. And on Monday, addressing a separate lawsuit, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals continued an existing pause on the relief while it considers the plaintiff's arguments.
NBC Miami
Florida Gov. DeSantis Reacts to Trump's ‘DeSanctimonious' Comment as Feud Brews
After former president Donald Trump recently made comments criticizing and mocking Ron DeSantis, the newly re-elected Florida governor is firing back. In the final days of this year's midterm elections, Trump and DeSantis held dueling Florida rallies. At the former president's event, he unveiled his newest nickname for Gov. DeSantis, calling him 'Ron DeSanctimonious.'
Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.
A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico.
NBC Miami
Zelenskyy Visits Recaptured Kherson as Alleged War Crimes Emerge; Landmines Pose a Danger to Liberators
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. After scenes of jubilation in the newly liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine over the last few days, the hard work — to restore power and water supplies in the region and to clear landmines left by retreating Russian forces — is now beginning.
NBC Miami
NATO Says Russia Is Ultimately to Blame for Poland Missile Hit; Moscow Denies Striking Kyiv in Latest Attacks
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. A flurry of urgent and high-level diplomatic talks are taking place among NATO members on Wednesday as more details emerge following a missile that struck Polish territory last night. Russia was heavily...
Comments / 0