ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Rick Scott Will Challenge Mitch McConnell for Top Senate Leadership Post

Sen. Rick Scott announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate during a meeting of the GOP members on Tuesday. A spokesman for Scott, of Florida, confirmed the announcement. The Kentucky Republican has held the leadership position since 2007, making him the...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Republicans Take Control of the House, NBC News Projects

Republicans will take majority control of the House, NBC News projects. Congressional leadership will be divided, with the Senate staying in Democratic hands. GOP candidates up and down the ballot sought to capitalize on widespread anxieties about crime and inflation, which ranked as top issues throughout the cycle. While President...
NBC Miami

Student Debt Forgiveness Is on Hold for Now—Here's Why It's Blocked and What Could Happen Next

After appearing to clear a number of other legal hurdles, President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan has been blocked. Last week, a federal district court in Texas issued a ruling calling the plan "unconstitutional," which the Department of Justice has already appealed on Biden's behalf. And on Monday, addressing a separate lawsuit, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals continued an existing pause on the relief while it considers the plaintiff's arguments.
KANSAS STATE
NBC Miami

Florida Gov. DeSantis Reacts to Trump's ‘DeSanctimonious' Comment as Feud Brews

After former president Donald Trump recently made comments criticizing and mocking Ron DeSantis, the newly re-elected Florida governor is firing back. In the final days of this year's midterm elections, Trump and DeSantis held dueling Florida rallies. At the former president's event, he unveiled his newest nickname for Gov. DeSantis, calling him 'Ron DeSanctimonious.'
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.

A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy