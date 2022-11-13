Read full article on original website
Rick Scott Will Challenge Mitch McConnell for Top Senate Leadership Post
Sen. Rick Scott announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate during a meeting of the GOP members on Tuesday. A spokesman for Scott, of Florida, confirmed the announcement. The Kentucky Republican has held the leadership position since 2007, making him the...
Republicans Endorse McCarthy for U.S. House Speaker, a Crucial Test for the Embattled GOP Leader
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won the support of a majority of his own caucus in an election to choose the party's nominee for speaker of the House. The results of the secret ballot vote were 188 votes for McCarthy and 31 for his challenger, Rep. Andy Biggs. McCarthy...
Donald Trump, Twice Impeached and Under FBI Investigation, Launches 2024 White House Bid
Former President Donald Trump has officially launched a campaign for president in 2024, filing papers with the FEC declaring himself a candidate for the presidency and establishing a campaign committee. The campaign will be Trump's third run for president, but his first time trying to win votes since his refusal...
Court gives Biden admin. 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
A federal judge has given the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to roll back Title 42, a policy that allowed migrants to be quickly expelled, ostensibly as a measure to reduce COVID-19 infections.
Migrants roll dice ahead of Title 42 demise, cross into U.S.
A steady trickle of women with children and single adults crossed the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday after U.S. Federal District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., ordered the Biden administration to stop using the Title 42 public health order to expel migrants to Mexico.
Key House Lawmaker Calls Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX ‘a Dumpster Fire' as Financial Services Committee Investigates
House lawmakers called on U.S. bank regulators Wednesday to step up oversight of the cryptocurrency industry as they investigate the collapse of FTX. Committee Chair Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and ranking Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry announced a bipartisan hearing on the FTX collapse earlier Wednesday. Bankman-Fried has since stepped down as...
FBI Is ‘Extremely Concerned' About China's Influence Through TikTok on U.S. Users
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers Tuesday that he is "extremely concerned" about TikTok's operations in the U.S. Wray's remarks build on those from other government officials and members of Congress who have expressed deep skepticism about the ability of the Chinese-owned video platform to protect U.S. user information from an adversarial government.
