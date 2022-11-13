ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police investigating shots fired incidents

— UPDATE 11/16 3:44 p.m.: The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has released more details on the shots fired incident and malicious wounding. Police say they received 9-1-1 calls around 1:55 p.m. to report hearing gunshots in the area of 12th Street. After investigating, officers say they found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Two dead after crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville police arrest man allegedly thieving from cars

The Danville police arrested a man in connection with multiple thefts from cars in the city. Orlando E. Adkins, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor and felony offenses, including receiving stolen goods, destruction of property, petit larceny and grand larceny. Investigators determined that there is a small group...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Resurfacing of Westover Drive section underway in Danville, Virginia

Milling and paving is underway on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The work, which began on Monday, will require alternating lane closures. The resurfacing project will be completed in two to three weeks, depending on temperatures and precipitation. When milling and paving is completed, the street will...
DANVILLE, VA
WILX-TV

Police Capture Alleged Virginia Shooter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Authorities said two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot

Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024

Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
COVINGTON, VA
WSET

Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
SALEM, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlotte County: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 kills two people

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County at 7:52 p.m. Sunday. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA

