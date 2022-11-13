Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police investigating shots fired incidents
— UPDATE 11/16 3:44 p.m.: The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) has released more details on the shots fired incident and malicious wounding. Police say they received 9-1-1 calls around 1:55 p.m. to report hearing gunshots in the area of 12th Street. After investigating, officers say they found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street.
WSLS
Lynchburg City schools lockouts, lockdowns lifted after police investigate nearby incidents, dismissals delayed
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE:. Lockdowns and lockouts at schools in Lynchburg City have been lifted, according to school officials, but dismissals will be delayed. We’re told high schools are being dismissed, middle schools will begin to dismiss at 3:45 p.m., and elementary schools will dismiss at 4:15 p.m.
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
WSLS
Two dead after crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police arrest man allegedly thieving from cars
The Danville police arrested a man in connection with multiple thefts from cars in the city. Orlando E. Adkins, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor and felony offenses, including receiving stolen goods, destruction of property, petit larceny and grand larceny. Investigators determined that there is a small group...
WDBJ7.com
12 people arrested as part of Halifax County drug investigation
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 12 people have been arrested on various charges as part of a joint drug operation run by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and South Boston Reginal Narcotic & Gang Task Force. Sheriff Fred S. Clark said the operation began November 10 and continued through...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
WSLS
Woman stabbed in Lynchburg on Wyndhurst Drive, suspect in custody: police
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old female was stabbed Sunday evening and the alleged suspect is in police custody, according to a press release. Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive for a stabbing. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of...
Police: Man wanted in UVA shooting may be driving black SUV
University of Virginia's campus is being urged to shelter in place after a shooting was reported at a parking garage on campus Sunday night.
wallstreetwindow.com
Resurfacing of Westover Drive section underway in Danville, Virginia
Milling and paving is underway on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The work, which began on Monday, will require alternating lane closures. The resurfacing project will be completed in two to three weeks, depending on temperatures and precipitation. When milling and paving is completed, the street will...
WILX-TV
Police Capture Alleged Virginia Shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Authorities said two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
WSLS
Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot
Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
WSLS
Police searching for suspect after shooting that left one dead in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:25 a.m. Police are searching for Derek Lewis, 31, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Johnson, 28. Authorities say Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants and was operating a black 2017 Ford Escape with the VA license plates: 9157VH.
WSET
Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
Augusta Free Press
Charlotte County: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 kills two people
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County at 7:52 p.m. Sunday. A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
