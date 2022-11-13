Read full article on original website
Get great food with a side of rude at Karen’s Diner St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Letting out that inner Karen is okay at this new eatery opening up Friday, November 18, in South St. Louis. It’s Karen’s Diner where the service staff is outright rude, and they challenge you to tell the manager. It’s an interactive eating experience where you are encouraged to play games and have fun.
feastmagazine.com
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
rejournals.com
How strong is the commercial real estate market in St. Louis? That depends on what you mean by ‘St. Louis’
Is demand strong for commercial real estate in St. Louis? Are investors looking for industrial and multifamily space here in which to sink their dollars? Are vacancy rates falling in retail strip centers? Are companies searching out Class-A office space?. The answers depend upon how you define the St. Louis...
Dewey's, Crown Candy and More Join St. Louis CITY SC Vendor List
St. Louis' MLS team reveals 20 more local food partners
topshelfmusicmag.com
St. Louis sees a metal-filled evening
On November 9, The Pageant in St. Louis was the site of a metal-filled evening teeming with exceedingly loud music and even louder messages when Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer played alongside fellow countrymen and label mates Space of Variations. In addition to the lineup was Des Moines-based Vended, who furiously killed their time on stage, and the legends from San Diego, P.O.D.
Queen of Hearts drawing grows to $665,947 after another loss
After a week off for election day, the Queen of Hearts drawing was back Tuesday in Waterloo, and the jackpot keeps growing as another ticket holder loses picking the queen of hearts card.
FOX2now.com
Shopping made fun and easy – the Hot Finds at Mid-Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Shopping Centers
ST. LOUIS – Put St. Clair Square, South County Center, and Mid-Rivers Mall on the map, and you make the golden triangle of shopping. St. Louis Stylist Christine Poehling did all the hard work for you Tuesday. She brought in the cutest items from Mid-Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Shopping Centers. Hit one or all three for great gifts that are sure to be a hit with loved ones.
feastmagazine.com
Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past
In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
FOX2now.com
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
KMOV
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
It's About Damn Time: Lizzo Is Headed Back to St. Louis
You're gonna need, like, two shots in your cup for this show.
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
Domino’s pizzas are 50% off until November 20
"November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino's wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love."
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
Botanica Has Closed in Wildwood
The restaurant, from the owners of Six Mile Bridge Beer, served its last guests this past Sunday
feastmagazine.com
Tempus announces reopening; Vito and Amy Racanelli join the culinary team
After temporarily closing in August due to chef Ben Grupe’s departure, Tempus will soon reopen for service in The Grove. Owner Peter Brickler will collaborate with Vito and Amy Racanelli to offer pop-up dinners and special events at the acclaimed restaurant. The Racanellis are longtime figures in the St....
St. Louis Icon Andy Cohen Went to Rehab (the Bar)
The St. Louis native and Bravo star visited town over the weekend
Business break-in in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning
Another business break-in happened in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
Drawing for $589,000 tonight at Waterloo’s Queen of Hearts
Tonight is Waterloo's Queen of Hearts drawing for the $589,000 jackpot.
