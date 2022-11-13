What channel is Los Angeles Chargers game today vs. 49ers? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10

Read full article on original website
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler out ‘multiple weeks’ with serious knee injury
If it wasn’t for bad luck, Zach Ertz wouldn’t have any luck at all. The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end suffered a serious knee injury in the Arizona Cardinals’ 27-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Associated...
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Cal fires ex-Eagles coach
Bill Musgrave’s time with the Cal Golden Bears is over. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cal fired the offensive coordinator came a day after the Bears’ offense produced just 160 yards and no touchdowns in a 38-10 loss to Oregon State. It was Cal’s sixth loss in a row, dropping them ti 3-7.
Ex-Cowboys star, FOX blowhard are all-in on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles saw their undefeated streak come to an end on Monday. But that doesn’t mean the good things are over for the Birds and their quarterback. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marcus Spears has some nice...
Ex-NFL GM predicts if Giants will re-sign Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones
The New York Giants are feeling good right now. They improved to 7-2 with a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday behind quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Jones completed 13 of 17 passes for 197 yards and...
Giants have ‘potential option’ to reunite Aaron Judge with ex-Yankees teammate
The Giants are expected to chase New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency. But he’s not the only player with ties to the Bronx that could be heading west. The San Francisco Chronicle reports “One wild card with a sparkling resume who might be looking to rejuvenate his career and who walks few batters: Corey Kluber, a potential option on a relatively low-cost one-year deal.”
What channel is Philadelphia Eagles game today vs. Commanders? (11/14/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, in an NFL Week 10 NFC East Monday Night Football matchup on Monday, November 14, 2022 (11/14/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO...
UPDATED Giants’ injury report includes concerns for Dexter Lawrence, Kenny Golladay
Giants coach Brian Daboll painted a rosy picture of the Giants’ injury situation before practice Wednesday, but when the official report came out after practice it had a few thorns in it. Most noteworthy was the absence of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at practice. The team said he sat...
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Eagles sign ex-Giants defensive lineman, add 2 to injured reserve | Why moves had to be made
The Eagles have been looking to find ways to strengthen the middle of the defensive line after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was placed on injured reserve with an ankle sprain. The Eagles hope their latest signing will be a good stopgap measure to help them until Davis returns. BUY...
Jets injury report: Will Corey Davis be ready to return vs. Patriots?
The bye week didn’t help the Jets get one of their top receivers back on the field for practice. And it’s still unclear if Corey Davis will be ready to play Sunday when the Jets (6-3) travel to New England for Sunday’s pivotal AFC East showdown with the Patriots (5-4).
Billionaire hints at bid coming for Washington Commanders
Earlier this month, the Washington Commanders announced owner Daniel Snyder is preparing to sell his team. Some A-list heavy hitters, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, are said to be working on a blockbuster bid. Those rumors gained steam over the weekend when Bezos talked to CNN....
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones can’t stop talking about Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cowboys are still doing what they can to sweet talk Odell Beckham Jr. into moving to Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been open about how much his team would love to have the free agent wide receiver. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Jones...
Here are 3 Jets-Patriots storylines to watch: New role for Elijah Moore? Offensive line help coming?
After years of not playing any meaningful games after the month October, the Jets are getting ready for another huge game Sunday -- just days before Thanksgiving. This time, they travel to Foxborough to face the Patriots in a game that will put them in first place in the AFC East if they can get it done.
Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney sets Next Gen Stats record on 1st touchdown with Chiefs
Kadarius Toney is getting comfortable with his new team. The former New York Giants wide receiver recorded his first touchdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And it was a notable one, too. Next...
