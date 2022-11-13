ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mukesh Ambani Willing To Back Jurgen Klopp And Take Liverpool Football Club Back To The Top

By Damon Carr
 3 days ago

Billionaire and Indian Premier League's Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani is prepared to pump money into Liverpool Football Club, taking them back to the top with Jurgen Klopp's help.

Liverpool's new owners may be closer to sealing a deal than what is being reported. Within a week of news suggesting that FSG were looking for investors, reports now link specific people with buying the club outright.

Amongst the names being mentioned are Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani , LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer , and DIC .

IMAGO / Colorsport

FSG are reported to wanting £2.7bn for the full sale of the club, with Mukesh and Ballmer seemingly leading the way.

However, it is Ambani that has made his intentions known, according to reports.

Ambani To Back Klopp

NDTV , an Indian news channel, have reported that Mukesh Ambani is prepared to pump money into Liverpool for transfers and to enhance the ambition of the club.

The Mumbai Indians owner wants Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to remain one of the elite clubs in Europe and is willing to back the German to do so.

IMAGO / Hindustan Times

Ambani, who's estimated net worth is $90.7bn, was a big part in creating the Indian Super League and is 8th in the Forbes list of richest people in the world.

This is a huge worry for clubs around Europe if Jurgen Klopp is no longer working with a shoestring budget and Liverpool have a passionate owner for what is happening on the pitch.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Of all the stories to have been broken in recent years, Liverpool Football Club being put up for sale has been arguably the hardest to cover. From the moment David Ornstein suggested Fenway Sports Group was open to a complete ownership sale, the pendulum of this particular story has swung back and forth quickly. Jürgen Klopp then quickly put out remarks in a presser that it was most likely a minority stake, and since then it’s been pretty much full-on chaos, with new potential owners entering and leaving the discussion in the span of a few days, and in some cases, like Mukesh Ambani, hours.
