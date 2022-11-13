Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Binance Is Seeing a Slight Increase in Withdrawals But Otherwise It's ‘Business as Usual,' CEO Says
Binance has seen a "slight increase in withdrawals," said CEO Changpeng Zhao Monday, but he added this was in line with typical activity during times of declines in the crypto market. FTX entered bankruptcy on Friday after facing a liquidity crunch as investors fled over concerns about its financial health.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says the Fed Should Consider Retail Earnings Over Economic Data for Its Inflation Strategy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the Federal Reserve must pay attention to recent retail earnings reports to plan the rest of its battle against inflation. "I am begging the Fed to look at what's happening at individual companies – big ones, not small ones – so that they'll be a little less ruthless going forward," he said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sharp Drop in Mortgage Rates Does Little to Boost Demand
Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Solar Selects Alabama for New Factory as Inflation Reduction Act Prompts Domestic Manufacturing Boom
First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. panel factory. The company will spend more than $1 billion on the new site, which it said will be producing by 2025. CEO Mark Widmar previously said the recently passed climate bill was a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Profoundly Disturbing': The PR Firm for the COP27 Climate Summit Has a Long History With Big Oil
Hill and Knowlton Strategies has been sharply criticized for what critics say is a long track record of spreading disinformation on behalf of its Big Oil clients. "There is almost no more inappropriate agency to bring on to lead communications for a climate summit," Duncan Meisel, campaign director at Clean Creatives, told CNBC via telephone.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
In Australia, Firms Plan ‘Super Hub' to Produce Green Hydrogen Using Wind and Solar
Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homebuilder Sentiment Drops to a Decade Low, as Builders Add More Incentives
Of the index's three components, current sales conditions fell 6 points to 39, and sales expectations in the next six months dropped 4 points to 31. Buyer traffic declined 5 points to 20. The drop in November is the 11th straight monthly decline and the lowest level since June 2012,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sam Bankman-Fried Wanted to Let Retail Investors Borrow Money to Trade Crypto Derivatives: CFTC Head
Sam Bankman-Fried was lobbying the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to back him on a product for retail traders that was built on leverage. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam told CNBC that Bankman-Fried had been trying to convince regulators for almost a year to let him introduce a derivatives product that would allow trades with borrowed money.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Japan Reports $15 Billion Trade Deficit
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as a number of economic data is released in the region. Japan reported a trade deficit of $15.5 billion, more than economists' expectations of $11 billion forecasted in a Reuters poll. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.21%...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK Inflation Hits 41-Year High of 11.1% as Food and Energy Prices Continue to Soar
LONDON — U.K. inflation jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, exceeding expectations as food, transport and energy prices continued to squeeze households and businesses. Economists polled by Reuters had projected an annual increase in the consumer price index of 10.7%, and October's print marks an increase...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fed's Daly Sees Rates Rising at Least Another Percentage Point as ‘Pausing Is Off the Table'
San Francisco Fed President Daly told CNBC that her most recent estimate puts the benchmark overnight lending rate around 5%. She sees a point where the Fed will be able to evaluate the impact of its hikes before moving higher, but that is not now. "Pausing is off the table...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk's Idea for Paid Twitter Verification Is ‘Completely Flawed,' EU Competition Chief Says
Twitter recently launched a subscription service, whereby users paying $7.99/month would obtain the social media platform's coveted blue check — a tool previously used to verify the identity of politicians, journalists and other public figures. New Twitter CEO and sole director Elon Musk said Tuesday that the blue check...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fed's Waller Says He's Open to a Half-Point Rate Hike at December Meeting
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday he's open to reducing the level of interest rate increases to half a percentage point in December. "But I won't be making a judgment about that until I see more data," he said at a speech in Phoenix, where he also vowed not to be "head-faked" by an encouraging inflation report last week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Finding Bright Spots in the Bitcoin Bear Market
Despite a tumultuous year for cryptocurrencies and their trading platforms, there remains a bright spot in the space: bitcoin futures ETFs. The funds have seen record trading volume in 2022, while still operating smoothly in a regulated market. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) hit a trading record on Nov. 8, surpassing its previous record by 64%. And volume for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) also on Nov. 8 spiked 366% higher than any day since its launch, according to ProShares.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Credit Card Balances Jump 15%, Highest Leap in Over 20 Years, as Americans Fall Deeper in Debt
As day-to-day expenses continue to rise, most Americans are taking on more debt. Overall, credit card balances jumped 15% in the third quarter of 2022, notching the largest year-over-year increase in more than 20 years. How much money you need to earn to cover expenses and save for the future...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls as Investors Digest Retail Sales Figures
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped Wednesday as markets absorbed better-than-expected retail sales data. The yield on the 10-year note was 8 basis points lower at 3.716%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last flat at 4.374%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
ECB Will Do ‘Whatever Is Necessary' to Get Inflation to 2%, Vice President Says
ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told CNBC the central bank needed to keep inflation expectations anchored. In a report published Wednesday, the ECB said households and businesses were under pressure from high rates, a poor economic outlook and monetary tightening; but government support needed to be "targeted." De Guindos...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's Why Home Depot and Lowe's Are Booming in a Housing Market Bust
Lowe's and Home Depot are faring well even as the housing market is going through a rough patch. Homeowners are still spending on renovations, as home equity remains at high levels. This comes as home sales, prices and construction are all weakening due to a massive jump in mortgage rates.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. The FTX founder said the company's assets were "fine" two...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
It's Been a Rough Year for Crypto — But Investors Still May Have a Tax Bill. Here's How to Prepare
After a rough year for cryptocurrency, including the recent FTX collapse, there may be tax opportunities for crypto investors. Despite recent losses, investors may have surprise gains for 2022, according to experts. After a rough year for cryptocurrency, taxes may not be a top priority for digital currency investors battered...
Comments / 0