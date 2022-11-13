ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sharp Drop in Mortgage Rates Does Little to Boost Demand

Mortgage application volume rose 2.7% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Thursday saw the sharpest one-day drop in the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage since daily record-keeping began in 2009. On a weekly average, the rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

In Australia, Firms Plan ‘Super Hub' to Produce Green Hydrogen Using Wind and Solar

Fortescue Future Industries says it's partnering with another firm called Windlab on the project, known as the North Queensland Super Hub. "Energy generated from the project stands to produce green hydrogen as well as feed renewable power to the grid," FFI says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed as Japan Reports $15 Billion Trade Deficit

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as a number of economic data is released in the region. Japan reported a trade deficit of $15.5 billion, more than economists' expectations of $11 billion forecasted in a Reuters poll. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.21%...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

UK Inflation Hits 41-Year High of 11.1% as Food and Energy Prices Continue to Soar

LONDON — U.K. inflation jumped to a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, exceeding expectations as food, transport and energy prices continued to squeeze households and businesses. Economists polled by Reuters had projected an annual increase in the consumer price index of 10.7%, and October's print marks an increase...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fed's Waller Says He's Open to a Half-Point Rate Hike at December Meeting

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday he's open to reducing the level of interest rate increases to half a percentage point in December. "But I won't be making a judgment about that until I see more data," he said at a speech in Phoenix, where he also vowed not to be "head-faked" by an encouraging inflation report last week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Finding Bright Spots in the Bitcoin Bear Market

Despite a tumultuous year for cryptocurrencies and their trading platforms, there remains a bright spot in the space: bitcoin futures ETFs. The funds have seen record trading volume in 2022, while still operating smoothly in a regulated market. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) hit a trading record on Nov. 8, surpassing its previous record by 64%. And volume for ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) also on Nov. 8 spiked 366% higher than any day since its launch, according to ProShares.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls as Investors Digest Retail Sales Figures

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped Wednesday as markets absorbed better-than-expected retail sales data. The yield on the 10-year note was 8 basis points lower at 3.716%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last flat at 4.374%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

ECB Will Do ‘Whatever Is Necessary' to Get Inflation to 2%, Vice President Says

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told CNBC the central bank needed to keep inflation expectations anchored. In a report published Wednesday, the ECB said households and businesses were under pressure from high rates, a poor economic outlook and monetary tightening; but government support needed to be "targeted." De Guindos...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's Why Home Depot and Lowe's Are Booming in a Housing Market Bust

Lowe's and Home Depot are faring well even as the housing market is going through a rough patch. Homeowners are still spending on renovations, as home equity remains at high levels. This comes as home sales, prices and construction are all weakening due to a massive jump in mortgage rates.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sam Bankman-Fried Admits FTX Got ‘Overconfident and Careless' Ahead of Collapse

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet on Wednesday the cryptocurrency exchange got "overconfident" and "careless" and miscalculated its leverage. "I was on the cover of every magazine, and FTX was the darling of Silicon Valley," he wrote. The FTX founder said the company's assets were "fine" two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy